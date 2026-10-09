Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery Marks 75 Years Serving East Valley Families

Family-owned Mesa funeral home, cemetery and crematory celebrates three generations of care since 1951

MESA, AR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery is celebrating 75 years of serving families across the East Valley. It began in 1951 as Mountain View Memorial Gardens. Today it is a funeral home, cemetery and crematory on one campus at 7900 E. Main St. in Mesa, and the Coury family still owns and operates it.The Coury family has been part of Arizona since the early 1940s. Albert "Al" Coury Sr. served aboard the USS Ticonderoga and then settled back in Mesa. In 1951 he opened the gates of Mountain View Memorial Gardens to serve his community and help families through difficult times.In 1986, Coury added a funeral home and crematory to the property. Since then, families have been able to arrange services, cremation and burial in one place. Mr. Coury passed away in 1998, and the business stayed in the family. It is now owned by Greg Coury, and three generations of the Coury family have served thousands of East Valley families.Mountain View owns and operates its own crematory, so a loved one never leaves the firm's care. Its cemetery is endowment-funded, which means the grounds will be maintained for generations to come. The family continues to develop new gardens and add cremation placement options. Staff are available around the clock through a 24-hour answering service at (480) 832-2850."When my grandfather opened these gates in 1951, he wanted to be there for families on their hardest days," said Greg Coury, owner of Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery. "Seventy-five years later, that is still what we do, and we are grateful to every family who has trusted us."Mountain View hosts community events on its grounds throughout the year. It also supports local organizations, including Kiwanis, Sunshine Acres Children's Home and Sharing Down Syndrome. A free Grief Support Program, sponsored by Hospice of the Valley, meets on the first and third Monday of each month. At the December 2022 veterans remembrance ceremony, several hundred volunteers placed 1,831 wreaths on graves. The firm has been named in the East Valley Tribune's Best of awards in 2024 and 2025.About Mountain View Funeral Home & CemeteryMountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery is a family-owned funeral home, cemetery and crematory in Mesa, Arizona, serving East Valley families since 1951. It offers funeral, cremation, burial and advance planning services. Learn more at mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery or call (480) 832-2850.

Greg Coury

Mountain View Funeral Home And Cemetery, LLC

+1 4808322850

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Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery Marks 75 Years Serving East Valley Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing October 09, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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