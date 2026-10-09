JP Nadda Reviews Major Infrastructure Projects In Himachal

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday reviewed major infrastructure and development projects in Himachal Pradesh, including national highway projects involving investments of Rs 55,103 crore and the Rs 15,624 crore Kishau Multipurpose Project, which has gained fresh momentum following its declaration as a national project.

The comprehensive review covered national highways, rural roads, railway connectivity, healthcare infrastructure, hydropower, water resources and industrial development, with a focus on accelerating execution, resolving pending issues and ensuring that sanctioned funds translate into tangible benefits for the people.

Nadda said the Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to strengthening connectivity, expanding modern healthcare services and creating economic opportunities in the hill state through sustained investment and support.

He emphasised that the state government must ensure effective utilisation of approved funds, timely administrative decisions and regular monitoring to prevent delays in projects of public importance.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in a mountainous state, Nadda said road and rail connectivity were critical not only for mobility but also for enabling patients to reach hospitals, helping farmers and horticulturists access markets, promoting tourism and employment, and facilitating relief operations during natural disasters.

He stressed that safety, construction quality and adherence to timelines must remain key priorities.

The Rs 15,624 crore Kishau Multipurpose Project emerged as a key focus of the review following its declaration as a national project in September.

An agreement signed on September 15 among Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi has paved the way for taking forward the long-pending project.

Located on the Tons River along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, the project is expected to boost water storage, irrigation and hydropower generation.

Under the national project funding arrangement, the Centre will bear approximately 90 per cent of the financial burden, while the remaining cost will be shared by the participating states.

Once implemented, the project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 97,000 hectares and generate an estimated 1,476 million units of clean hydropower.

The review also took stock of other major water resources and energy projects, including the approximately Rs 7,000 crore Renukaji Dam Project and the Rs 1,800 crore Luhri Stage-I Hydropower Project.