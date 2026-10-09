Gujarat-Delhi Rail Services Revised Ahead Of Oct 10 Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Western Railway has cancelled the Sabarmati-New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express scheduled to depart on Friday and announced a one-way special train to Delhi on October 10.

Train No. 12957, the Sabarmati-New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express, has been cancelled due to operational reasons, according to a railway announcement.

Western Railway has also announced Train No. 04251, the Sabarmati-Delhi Junction Special Express, for one trip on October 10.

The special train will depart from Sabarmati at 10.55 p.m. on Saturday and reach Delhi at 5.25 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

The train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari and Gurugram.

It will comprise AC two-tier, AC three-tier, AC three-tier Economy, Sleeper Class and General Class coaches.

Bookings are available at passenger reservation centres and through the IRCTC website.

Passengers can check timings, halts and coach composition on the official website.

Western Railway has also announced changes to other Delhi-bound services.

Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 10 have been affected under the revised arrangements.

Delhi Police has stepped up security measures, with additional personnel deployed, checks at the capital's borders intensified and preparations made to manage large gatherings.

Police have also sought restrictions at 57 Metro stations, although the request does not itself confirm that all the proposed restrictions have been implemented.

Retail liquor outlets in Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

Passengers travelling to Delhi have been advised to check the latest train status through official railway channels before leaving for their stations.