Chief Secy's Apology Exposes Employee Betrayal: Punjab BJP On DA Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 9 (IANS) With Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha offering an unconditional apology before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the ongoing dearness allowance (DA) case, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

He said the Chief Secretary's apology "exposes the government's betrayal of employees".

Dhillon said the BJP had consistently raised the issue of employees' pending dues and alleged that the Bhagwant Singh Mann government deliberately "made mistakes in its petition before the Supreme Court against the High Court's order".

He claimed that the move was aimed at delaying the matter until the Assembly elections, likely to be held in early 2027.

Dhillon said the government was avoiding its responsibility.

"Instead of clearing employees' legitimate dues, it prolongs the legal battle," he said, adding that this was just the beginning and that more of the government's failures would come to light in the coming days.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann would eventually have to apologise to employees for betraying their trust.

Dhillon questioned the government's spending priorities.

He said the government spends crores of rupees on advertisements but has no money to clear pending DA arrears.

He accused the AAP government of failing on several fronts, including payment of DA, tackling drugs, and maintaining law and order in Punjab.

Dhillon said the government made tall promises to every section of society before coming to power but failed to fulfil them.

"Employees now approach the courts to secure their rightful dues," he said.

He added that people recognised the gap between the government's promises and its performance.

Dhillon said voters would hold the AAP government accountable in the upcoming elections.

He said people were questioning its unfulfilled promises, treatment of employees and failure to address Punjab's worsening situation.