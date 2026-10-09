Ranthambore Tiger Reserve Security To Be Strengthened Action Ordered Against Illegal Mining

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Anand Kumar chaired a review meeting in Sawai Madhopur on Friday to discuss measures for protecting Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, curbing illegal mining in the reserve and Chambal River areas, and strengthening wildlife monitoring and tourism facilities.

The meeting focused on implementing the recommendations and directions of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court.

Discussions also covered wildlife conservation, forest protection, encroachment and improvements in tourism management.

Those present included Chief Wildlife Warden K.C.A. Arun Prasad, District Collector Kana Ram, District Superintendent of Police Jyeshtha Maitreyi, senior Forest Department officials and representatives of other concerned departments.

Anand Kumar directed officials to identify vehicles involved in illegal mining and take legal action against those responsible.

He also instructed authorities to register FIRs in appropriate cases and strengthen coordination among departments.

Special directions were issued regarding tractors, trolleys, dumpers and other vehicles operating without number plates.

Officials were asked to take action against such vehicles, prevent fuel stations from supplying fuel to them and prohibit the practice of dispensing petrol or diesel in the open.

The Additional Chief Secretary also emphasised the need to make CCTV cameras operational promptly at sensitive locations within forest areas with the assistance of the Information Technology Department.

He called for stronger routine and joint patrolling, along with additional security arrangements wherever necessary.

The meeting reviewed measures to identify and demarcate land parcels affected by encroachment around the Chambal River Gharial Sanctuary and protect ecologically sensitive locations.

Officials were directed to examine records relating to alleged illegal construction and commercial activities near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and initiate action in accordance with the applicable rules.

They were also instructed to resolve pending matters within stipulated timelines.

The meeting discussed measures to make Ranthambore's safari booking system more secure and transparent, improve the management of the official website and strengthen cyber security.

Another key issue was the proposed arrangement to display information on LED screens at Ganesh Dham.

The screens are intended to provide tourists with details about local attractions, safari bookings and rules governing entry into wildlife areas.

The Additional Chief Secretary directed all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's and the CEC's directions and submit progress reports within the prescribed timeframe.

He stressed that effective coordination among departments was essential to protect forests and wildlife, control illegal mining and encroachment, and ensure the orderly operation of tourism activities.

Senior officials attending the meeting included Chief Conservator of Forests S.P. Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forests Manas Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) Sunil Kumar, District Council CEO Mohit Kasnia and representatives of other relevant departments.