Maha Govt Orders Field Verification In 18 More Talukas To Assess Drought Severity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday approved ground truthing (field verification) to assess drought severity in an additional 18 talukas to achieve a more accurate and objective assessment of the drought situation in the state.

Under this initiative, a 20 per cent survey of the five major crops in these talukas will be conducted to cross-check satellite imagery and computational data with ground realities, helping to provide a clearer picture of the drought's actual severity.

A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect has been issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the Cabinet Sub-Committee on drought, said the state government had taken this crucial step to accurately assess drought conditions and provide necessary aid and concessions to farmers.

Based on Kharif season 2026 conditions, drought was declared in 265 talukas through the GR dated September 25, 2026, based on Trigger-1 criteria, introducing 12 different relief measures and concessions.

Following directions issued at the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting held on September 29, 2026, and considering the rainfall deficit and other factors during the June-September 2026 period, the decision was taken to conduct field inspections in 18 additional talukas.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has released the official GR regarding the move.

The inspections will be conducted in 18 talukas across eight districts: Nanded (Mudkhed, Mukhed); Chandrapur (Jivati, Brahmapuri, Ballarpur); Gondia (Amgaon, Deori, Salekasa, Gondia); Wardha (Karanja); Bhandara (Mohadi, Tumsar); Nashik (Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, Niphad); Satara (Patan); and Sangli (Shirala, Walwa).

The verification will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Manual for Drought Management, 2016.

Findings obtained through satellite images, maps, and digital or computational data will be verified through direct field visits.

Surveying 20 per cent of the five major crops will allow for a more effective evaluation of actual crop conditions and drought intensity.

This process will bridge technical data with real on-ground conditions to present a more accurate picture of the drought, enabling the government to obtain objective information to review the situation and take further decisions, Bawankule said.

The government's decision coincided with the visit of a Central team to drought-hit districts from October 8 to 11.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team from the Union Government arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday to conduct an on-ground assessment of the drought situation and crop losses during the Kharif season 2026.

During the visit, scheduled from October 8 to 11, the team will review the state's drought conditions and directly inspect rainfall levels, crop damage, drinking water availability, and the fodder situation for livestock.

Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is leading the team.

The delegation includes administrative and technical officers from various Central ministries and departments, including Agriculture, Water Resources, Rural Development, Drinking Water Supply, Food and Public Distribution, Animal Husbandry, Finance and NITI Aayog.

Following the Central team's arrival in Mumbai, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, at a high-level meeting, drew attention to issues arising from rainfall deficits in parts of Maharashtra, including water scarcity, the potential need for water tankers, challenges faced by agricultural labourers and landowners dependent on farming, possible labour migration, and farmer distress and suicides.