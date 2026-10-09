Rajasthan Records Decline In Crime Offences Against Women, Children Also Fall

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Rajasthan has recorded a decline in the total number of registered criminal cases during the first nine months of 2026, with reductions reported in murder, attempted murder, property-related offences and several crimes against women and children, according to state police data.

The figures for January to September 2026 indicate a reduction in overall cases compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Meanwhile, registrations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act and the Excise Act have increased, which the police attribute to intensified enforcement.

Rajasthan Police said crime prevention, prompt action and public safety remain key priorities, with particular emphasis on women's safety.

According to departmental data, 147,534 cases were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) up to September 2025, compared with 145,781 during the corresponding period in 2026.

This represents a decline of 1,753 cases.

The data also shows 23 fewer murder cases and 174 fewer attempted murder cases compared with the previous year.

Rajasthan has also reported reductions in several property-related offences during the period under review.

Dacoity declined by 19.67 per cent, robbery by 16.40 per cent and burglary by 4.63 per cent.

Police officials said surveillance, regular patrolling and targeted enforcement measures are being used to prevent and control crime.

Cases registered under local and special laws rose from 65,753 in 2025 to 70,035 in 2026, an increase of 4,282 cases.

According to the police, the increase reflects intensified enforcement and action under the relevant laws.

The reported increases include:

NDPS Act: 1,815 additional cases, up 35.13 per cent.

Arms Act: 538 additional cases, up 10.17 per cent.

Excise Act: 908 additional cases, up 4.92 per cent.

The figures indicate an increase in cases registered under these laws, although registration numbers alone do not establish the extent of the underlying offences.

Cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act declined by 954 compared with the corresponding period last year, marking a reported reduction of 15.47 per cent.

The police data also records a decline in several offences involving women and children.

POCSO Act cases declined by 478, or 19.20 per cent, rape cases by 356, or 7.96 per cent, and molestation cases by 603, or 7.38 per cent.

The Rajasthan Police has highlighted initiatives such as Kalika Units, Anti-Romeo Squads and other women's safety programmes as part of its efforts to prevent harassment and improve women's security.

Cases involving domestic abuse, dowry demands and other family-related disputes increased from 9,979 in 2025 to 10,562 in 2026, according to departmental figures.

The police said greater public awareness and women's willingness to report abuse and seek assistance may be contributing to the rise in registrations.

To support women facing domestic violence and family disputes, Women's Safety and Counselling Centres are operating at one police station in each police circle, providing assistance and counselling.

The state government and Rajasthan Police Headquarters have reiterated their commitment to preventing crimes against women and ensuring timely assistance to victims.

Police officials said the focus extends beyond crime prevention to include prompt responses to complaints, effective investigations and legal action against those found responsible.

While the latest figures show a decline in several categories of registered offences, the increase in cases under special laws and in domestic and family-related complaints highlights the importance of continued enforcement, public awareness and access to support services.