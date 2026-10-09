Gauhati HC Grants Bail To Co-Singer In Zubeen Garg Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta, a co-singer of late Assam music icon Zubeen Garg, in the case related to his death in Singapore in September last year, making her the first accused in the case to secure bail, officials said.

However, it remains unclear whether she will be released from jail, as there may be other cases pending against her.

Mahanta was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.

She was arrested by the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 2, 2025, after several hours of questioning, and has remained lodged in Haflong Jail since her arrest.

Garg, 52, died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea off Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

His death triggered widespread outrage across Assam, with fans and members of the public demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the public outcry, the Assam government constituted an SIT to investigate the case.

The probe subsequently led to the arrest of several people who had accompanied the singer during his Singapore visit.

Those arrested included festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

The SIT later filed a chargesheet accusing Amritprava Mahanta, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma and Shekharjyoti Goswami of murder.

Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. In contrast, his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The investigation has focused on the circumstances surrounding Garg's death during his Singapore trip.

The charges against the accused remain subject to judicial proceedings, and the allegations have yet to be established through trial.

Mahanta's bail marks a significant development in the high-profile case, which has continued to draw considerable public attention in Assam since the singer's death.

Earlier, Garg's two personal security officers had secured bail in a separate case concerning alleged financial transactions. However, they could not be released as other cases against them were also pending before the courts.

The investigation and subsequent court proceedings have remained under close public scrutiny, with the circumstances of the singer's death continuing to be a major concern for his fans and the people of Assam.