Rajasthan Police Warn Shoppers Against Fake Festive Sale Offers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Acting on the directions of Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma, the Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Branch (R4C) has issued a detailed advisory to protect the public from cyber fraud during major festive e-commerce sales, including Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' and Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival'.

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V.K. Singh said cybercriminals frequently target shoppers during major online sales by luring them with massive discounts, limited-time offers and attractive cashback schemes.

Messages such as "Buy today", "Only two minutes left" and "Pay now or the offer expires" are designed to pressure consumers into making hasty decisions.

Fraudsters may use fake websites, counterfeit mobile applications, suspicious links and deceptive payment methods to cheat unsuspecting shoppers.

The Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Branch has urged people to remain vigilant while shopping online and verify the authenticity of offers before making payments.

It said that exercising caution and using official platforms can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such fraud.

The Rajasthan Police has issued recommendations for online shoppers, including not making hasty payments simply because an offer promises a massive discount.

Consumers have been advised to verify deals on the e-commerce company's official website or app and avoid making purchases through unknown links received via WhatsApp, SMS, Telegram or social media.

The advisory also recommends checking website domains carefully, as the presence of HTTPS or a padlock icon does not necessarily mean a website is genuine.

Mobile applications should be downloaded only from the official Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Users have been reminded that a UPI PIN is required to authorise payments, not to receive money, and should never enter their PIN or scan a QR code merely to claim a refund or cashback.

They have also been advised to avoid blindly trusting customer care numbers found through Google searches or social media and instead use support options provided on official applications and websites.

Users must never install AnyDesk, TeamViewer or other remote-access applications at the request of strangers and should avoid banking transactions or payments while sharing their screens.

For safer online shopping, it is advisable to use a card with a low spending limit or a separate bank account, enabling online and international transactions only when necessary.

SMS and email alerts for bank accounts and cards should remain active, while strong, unique passwords should be used for shopping, email, and banking accounts.

Users should also avoid installing unfamiliar applications claiming to process refunds and verify order and delivery details directly through official applications or websites.

Additionally, banking services and large payments should not be accessed over public Wi-Fi networks at malls, cafes, airports, or other public places.

If money is transferred fraudulently or a suspicious transaction is detected, consumers have been advised to contact their bank or card issuer immediately.

They should preserve all relevant details, including the transaction date, amount, UTR or transaction ID, phone number, website URL and screenshots, to assist the investigation.

The Rajasthan Police has urged citizens to verify offers through official channels, avoid making payments under pressure, and exercise caution while shopping online during the festive season.