MP HC Directs State To Produce Person In Habeas Corpus Plea On Oct 13

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Oct 9 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to produce a person before it on October 13 in a habeas corpus petition filed by Shardul Jitendra Buwa and observed that the state may also make arrangements for the person's safe return to the family.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alpesh Y. Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain issued the direction while hearing Writ Petition No. 42805 of 2026, filed against the state government and others.

The court issued notices to the respondents and fixed October 13 as the next date of hearing.

A habeas corpus petition seeks the production of a person before a court to examine the legality of that person's detention or restraint.

"The State is directed to produce the corpus before this Court," the Bench said in its order.

The court also permitted the state to produce the person before the scheduled hearing after giving prior notice to the other side.

It further observed that the state was at liberty to make arrangements for the safe return of the person to the respective family.

Advocates Monish Raghuwanshi and Alkesh Agrawal appeared for the petitioner, while Additional Advocate General B.D. Singh and Government Advocate R.D. Pararha represented the state.

In a separate development, police in Madhya Pradesh intercepted protesters travelling to Delhi at Bhopal, Itarsi and Gwalior ahead of a demonstration scheduled for October 10 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest has been called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

A senior police officer said at least 30 protesters had been removed from trains and detained.

Those intercepted included people travelling from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"We have removed the protesters. They are being detained and counselled to return to their states," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the West Central Railway has cancelled five train services towards Delhi, citing anticipated heavy traffic congestion in the national capital.

Madhur Verma, Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, told IANS that five train services had been cancelled to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to anticipated congestion in the Delhi area.

The cancelled services include the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Superfast Express, Mahakoshal Express and Madhya Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express under the Jabalpur Division, the Rani Kamlapati-Nizamuddin service under the Bhopal Division, and the Kota-Nizamuddin service under the Kota Division.

Verma said the cancellations were for one day only.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest railway updates before travelling.

The High Court has listed the habeas corpus petition for further hearing on October 13.