Bihar: SVU Raids Gopalganj ADM's Properties Assets Worth Over Rs 3.12 Crore Detected

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Friday conducted searches at four locations across Patna, Rohtas and Gopalganj linked to Rajeshwari Pandey, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Gopalganj, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

During the searches, investigators recovered documents relating to the purchase of around a dozen plots of land and flats in Patna, Varanasi, Sasaram and other parts of Rohtas district.

The properties, registered in the names of Pandey, his wife and his son, are valued at approximately Rs 1.32 crore.

One of the properties searched was a flat at Bhavani City Apartment near RPS School under the jurisdiction of Rupaspur police station in Patna.

According to the SVU, investigators identified 35 bank accounts maintained with the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and Central Bank of India.

The accounts reportedly contain deposits totalling Rs 1,49,17,400 (Rs 1.49 crore).

A paragraph mentioning private companies has been removed as per instructions.

Documents relating to fixed deposits worth Rs 8.5 lakh were also recovered.

A search of the ADM's residence yielded Rs 1.85 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery valued at approximately Rs 32 lakh, officials said.

The SVU's preliminary findings indicate that Pandey's movable and immovable assets exceed Rs 3.12 crore.

Of this amount, assets worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore have been assessed as disproportionate to his known sources of income, allegedly exceeding his legitimate earnings by 135 per cent.

Searches continued until late Friday evening at Pandey's ancestral village of Thorsan in the Kargahar block of Rohtas district.

Investigators expect the valuation of the assets under scrutiny to increase as the search and verification process continues.

Pandey joined government service in 2010.

An FIR has been registered against him in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets.

Confirming the operation, SVU Additional Director General of Police Sudhanshu Kumar said that, following the registration of an FIR regarding disproportionate assets, raids were conducted at four locations linked to the Gopalganj ADM.

He said assets exceeding known sources of income by around Rs 2.5 crore had been detected and that searches were continuing at the officer's ancestral village.

The SVU is continuing to examine the documents and financial records recovered during the searches.

The allegations and valuation of the assets remain subject to further investigation.