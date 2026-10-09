Maha Govt Advances 'Quantum City' Plans With London Tech, Investment Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) A high-level delegation from the Government of Maharashtra concluded a strategic two-day quantum, artificial intelligence (AI), and investment mission to London on October 7 and 8.

The initiative aims to position Maharashtra as India's premier quantum and AI capital by laying the groundwork for a "Quantum City" and a UK-Maharashtra "Quantum Corridor".

Organised and facilitated by the Global India Business Corridor (GIBC UK), the mission provided Maharashtra a prominent platform at The City Quantum & AI Summit.

The state delegation comprised Industries Department Principal Secretary P. Anbalagan and Chief Investment Advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kaustubh Dhavse.

During the mission, delegates held 13 bilateral meetings with global CEOs, investors and public institution leaders to attract advanced deep-tech operations and capital to Maharashtra.

Key proposals and technical initiatives discussed during the bilateral meetings included a Mumbai quantum facility, research and AI infrastructure, infrastructure and security solutions, industrial and governance applications, and workforce and start-up support.

The mission focuses on establishing a dedicated quantum computing hub in Mumbai, building an AI engineering and research base alongside sustainable, energy-efficient data centres, implementing quantum sensing tools for safer underground transport construction, and deploying advanced cyber security systems for critical infrastructure.

It also aims to deploy AI systems to streamline investor approvals, establish advanced manufacturing centres to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) integrate into global supply chains, and implement targeted workforce training programmes and incubation support for technology start-ups.

In addition, discussions with representatives of the City of London Corporation explored creating an institutional finance channel between London and Mumbai to fund large-scale infrastructure developments in Maharashtra.

An illustrative GIBC planning scenario estimates that, if proposed projects secure formal funding and reach operational maturity, the initiative could generate approximately Rs 20,000 crore in cumulative economic activity over a 10-year horizon.

This figure encompasses investments, operational expenditure and broader economic spillover effects, with the potential to create up to 8,000 direct and supported jobs.

However, GIBC noted that these estimates remain illustrative planning projections and do not currently represent committed capital or confirmed hiring.

If fully realised, the corridor is expected to provide local engineers, researchers and entrepreneurs with expanded global access while enhancing Maharashtra's technological capabilities, administrative efficiency and critical infrastructure resilience, government sources said.