Jantar Mantar Protest: Two Namo Bharat Stations To Remain Closed, Advisory Issued For Passengers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday issued an advisory for passengers travelling via Namo Bharat trains, in light of the protest proposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

“It has been decided to keep the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi closed for a specified period of hours. Passenger boarding and alighting facilities will not be available at these two stations,” the advisory said.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative travel arrangements.

According to the advisory issued by NCRTC, the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations will remain closed from 9:00 p.m. on October 9 to 10:00 p.m. on October 10.

This measure was taken in light of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth operations.

The NCRTC, however, clarified that the Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh) will continue to run smoothly as per the usual timetable. The train operations will run as per schedule; however, the passengers will not be able to board or alight at the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations.

It has urged passengers to take the advisory into account to avoid any inconvenience caused by the station closures.

“Travellers commuting to or from Delhi, particularly on October 10, are advised to set out with extra time and arrange for alternative travel options to reach their destinations,” it stated.

Notably, the CJP-led planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and vote theft allegations, has earned the support of other political parties as well.

In light of the protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also announced that entry and exit at the 57 metro stations will remain closed from 9 p.m. on Friday and throughout October 10, until further notice.

The interchange facilities will continue to be available at all affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station, according to the DMRC's communication.