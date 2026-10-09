17.03 Lakh Voters' Documents Verified After SIR Notices: Delhi CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said that till Friday 17,03, 515 cases of "no-mapping" and "logical discrepancy" have been verified on the basis of documents collected from the voters who received SIR notices.

He assured that all Notices/Claims and Objections will be disposed of by November 30 as per the schedule of SIR.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CEO, Delhi, assured that all eligible electors who submit Form-6 along with requisite documents will be included in the electoral roll of NCT of Delhi.

The statement issued by the CEO's office said the eligible electors who have not availed services at camps may submit forms, including Form-6, physically to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Booth Level Officers (BLO) and at Designated Locations (polling stations) till October 30.

On Friday, Special camps were organised at all Polling station locations of Delhi for the convenience of electors, the statement said.

Special camps were also held for electors of colonies demolished recently, like Jailorwala Bagh in Wazirpur Assembly Constituency. Also, special camps were held at S-Block, A-Block, U-Block and N-Block in Mangolpuri. 4.

A Special Camp was also organised for registration of Transgender electors at Indian Adult Education, I P Estate on Friday, the statement said.

“Similar camps for registration of Left Out Electors will continue to be held in Delhi during ongoing SIR. All eligible electors whose names are not present in the draft electoral roll published on 31.08.2026 are requested to visit these camps to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls,” said the statement.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the CEO organised special camps at colleges and universities of the national capital as part of a two-day initiative with Booth Level Officers (BLO) helping students fill relevant forms for enrolment in the voters' list, answering queries related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and collecting the filled-in applications.

The statement said BLOs will also carry out house-to-house visits to identify electors left out in draft rolls to facilitate enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible, according to a statement from the poll body.

As per Election Commission instructions issued on October 1, a special drive is being conducted to enrol all“left out eligible electors” in the voters' list, it stated. The poll body also urged electors whose names may have been listed among Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) during house-to-house visits by BLOs to also file Form-6 for enrolment in the electoral list if they deem so. The ASDD list is available on the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the statement said.

Electors whose names do not feature in the Draft Electoral Roll may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period, which began on August 31 and will continue till October 30.

All notices, claims, and objections will be disposed of by the Election Office by November 30, as per the SIR schedule, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 4, it stated.

Forms can also be submitted physically to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLO, or at Designated Locations (polling stations) during this period. Additionally, BLOs are visiting such electors for whom notices have been generated to collect their documents so that they need not come to the offices for hearing.