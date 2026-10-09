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Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2026 Year In Infrastructure Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New cycle of AI-enabled innovation is helping engineers solve harder problems faster Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
The 2026 Founders' Honors recipients are: Asset Intelligence
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn UAE – The Bentley Systems 2026 Year in Infrastructure Event– October, 2026 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced the winners of the 2026 Year in Infrastructure Awards. For more than 20 years, the awards have honored the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve how infrastructure is designed, built, and operated. In 2026, over 300 projects were nominated by organizations in 53 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories spanning the infrastructure lifecycle, industries, and disciplines by a panel of independent judges during the Bentley Systems 2026 Year in Infrastructure Event, held October 6-7 in Singapore. Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems, said,“Every year, our users impress us with incredible projects that advance the world's infrastructure. This year's finalists went well beyond digitalizing traditional workflows. By connecting data across lifecycle phases and engineering disciplines, they used AI to unlock potential that was previously out of reach. That new cycle of AI-enabled innovation requires an open ecosystem, where infrastructure professionals can connect their data and preferred software to make better, faster decisions. Bentley enables that openness, giving engineers the freedom to solve complex challenges faster and build a more resilient, sustainable future.” Winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2026 Awards Bridges and Tunnels
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AYESA Engineering (Portugal): Porto Metro 3.0: Optimized Integrated Digital Tunnel Design Workflow
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Pinnacle Future Build Pvt. Ltd. (India): Pinnacle Infotech Digital Twin Madurai Campus
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Wills Bros (Ireland): Dublin Port MP2 Berth 52 and 53
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South-to-North Water Diversion (Chongqing) New Energy Development Co, Ltd and POWERCHINA Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited. (China): Chongqing Yunyang Jianquan Pumped Storage Digital Power Station
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Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (Philippines): GeoShield
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Port Polska (Poland): Port Polska
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SUDOP PRAHA a.s. (Czech Republic): HSR Central Bohemia (RS 1 VRT Poricany – Svetla nad Sazavou)
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Torrens to Darlington Alliance (John Holland, Bouygues, Arcadis, Jacobs, Ventia) in partnership with the South Australian Government, Department for Infrastructure and Transport (Australia): River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project
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PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk (WIKA Gedung) (Indonesia): Jakarta International Stadium – Engineering Largest Retractable Roof
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Intertechne Consultores S.A. (Brazil): Leapfrog and PLAXIS for Tailings Dam Modeling and Assessment
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APD Global (Australia): Clean Energy Link-North: AI-Driven Digital Delivery for Renewables
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Evides N.V. (Netherlands): Water Distribution Operational Digital Twins at Scale
The 2026 Founders' Honors recipients are: Asset Intelligence
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Empresas Públicas de Medellín (Colombia): EPM Water Secondary Distribution System Digital Twin
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WSP Global Inc. (India): iTwin AI Project Lifecycle Intelligence Platform
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PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (Indonesia): The Parliamentary Complex of Nusantara
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POWERCHINA Fujian Electric Power Survey and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China): Automatic Modeling and Optimization Software for Offshore Jacket Structures
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COBA – Consultores de Engenharia e Ambiente (Portugal): Santos Station – Extension of Lisbon Metro Yellow and Green Lines
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Ampirical (United States): Powering the Western Hemisphere's Largest Data Center
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Almondz Global Infra Consultant Limited (India): NAKSHA
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Universidad de las Fuerzas Armadas ESPE (Ecuador): Intelligent Leak Management with Autoencoders
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University of Glasgow – Smart Systems Group (United Kingdom): Glasgow City Region: Cocreation of Transport and Multi-Energy Futures
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Y International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore): North-South Corridor – 800m Long Dual 3-Lane Road Tunnel
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WSP USA Inc. (United States): I-35 Capital Express Central – Downtown (CapEx Central)
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Fs Engineering S.p.A. (Italy): Energy Sustainability: Self-Production for Green Mobility System
TTC (Brazil): Electromobility in the Southern Region
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Norconsult Norge AS (Norway): Mongstad Refinery – Contaminated Groundwater Risk and Mitigation Review
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Communauté d'Agglomération Pau Bearn Pyrénées – CAPBP (France): Urban Data Intelligence: A CDE for Climate Resilient Infrastructure
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Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Philippines): Scaling Leak Detection at Maynilad from DMA to System‐Wide Analysis
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