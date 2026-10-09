Dell Technologies Forum UAE To Explore How Businesses Can Scale AI, Modernize Infrastructure And Build Trusted Progress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dell Technologies Forum 2026 is coming to Dubai, UAE on 15 October 2026. The event will convene business and technology leaders to discuss how organizations can scale AI, modernize infrastructure and build more resilient digital environments. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Attendees will hear from Dell Technologies executives and specialists, experience live demonstrations and connect with peers. The Forum will examine how modern infrastructure, intelligent devices, data-ready architecture and AI expertise can support the next phase of business growth.

Why It Matters:

For many organizations in the UAE, AI is no longer an experimental priority. It is becoming a major driver of enterprise technology strategy. IDC forecasts that AI spending in the UAE will reach USD 5.78 billion by 2029, reflecting the accelerating investment in AI infrastructure, platforms and applications as organizations move from experimentation towards scaled adoption. These conversations are especially relevant as organizations across various industries look to modernize operations, improve productivity, strengthen resilience and support more demanding digital and AI-driven workloads.

This makes Dell Technologies Forum UAE timely for local business and technology audiences. The event is designed to help organizations address the infrastructure, workplace and security decisions that will determine whether AI and digital transformation can scale effectively in real-world business environments.

Scaling AI in the real world: What organizations need to put in place so AI can operate securely, responsibly and effectively across the business. Infrastructure without complexity: Why organizations need faster, more resilient and easier-to-manage technology foundations that can support AI, analytics and data-intensive workloads while keeping modernization tied to business outcomes. Sovereign AI and trusted data: How organizations can pursue AI strategies that support greater control over data, infrastructure, governance and compliance, especially in the UAE where sovereignty, privacy and regulatory requirements are shaping technology decisions. AI-ready workplaces and intelligent devices: How modern endpoints, AI PCs and intelligent devices can improve productivity, collaboration, security and employee experience. Cyber resilience by design: Why data protection, recovery, security and governance need to be embedded across infrastructure, devices and AI environments from the start.

Several themes are expected to shape discussions at the Forum:

Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies, said:

“AI adoption has entered a new phase. For organizations in the UAE, the priority is no longer exploring what AI could make possible, but making sure the infrastructure, data, devices, security and governance foundations are ready to support it at scale. As conversations around sovereign AI, cyber resilience and trusted data become more important across the Middle East region, Dell Technologies Forum Dubai will help customers focus on the decisions that matter – how to modernize with confidence, reduce complexity and build technology environments that can support long-term business value.”