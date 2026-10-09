UAE Pavilion Drives Strategic Meetings On Day Two Of Marrakech Airshow 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Marrakech, October, 2026: The UAE Pavilion hosted 30 business meetings on the second day of Marrakech Airshow 2026, bringing the two-day total to 53, as UAE defence entities engaged industry leaders and government delegations at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base. Individually, EDGE held seven meetings, Generation 5 six, Multi Level Group five, and Resource Industries twelve. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the UAE Pavilion brings together seven national entities - Ministry of Defence, EDGE Group, Generation 5, Multi Level Group (MLG), Resource Industries, Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal - under a unified national platform, enabling them to engage directly with international buyers, industry leaders, government representatives and military delegations.

The Pavilion received official delegations throughout the day, reflecting continued international interest in the UAE's defence and aerospace capabilities.

Day two's engagement was marked by the presence of senior leadership representing two of the Pavilion's key partners, EDGE and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, who toured the Pavilion and engaged with participating entities and international delegations.

Among the key visitors were senior representatives from Boeing and Advanced Business Events, the organisers of Marrakech Airshow, along with returning visitors from the UAE Armed Forces and Morocco's Administration of National Defence.

The Pavilion also welcomed 980 visitors on the day, taking overall footfall since the show opened to 2,188.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, held 20 meetings during the Marrakech Airshow to promote the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and the accompanying International Defence Conference 2027. Taking place from January 25 to 29, 2027, IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 are set to be the largest editions in the events' history. In addition, 11 meetings were held to promote the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) 2028, and 6 meetings were held to promote the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), reflecting the growing international appeal of Abu Dhabi's defence and security event portfolio.

The strong interest generated during the Marrakech Airshow further reinforces the global stature of IDEX, NAVDEX and ISNR, with numerous exhibitors, industry leaders and defence companies expressing their interest in participating in the 2027 editions. The events are expected to welcome a record number of exhibitors and visitors, further strengthening their position among the world's leading defence and security exhibitions.

As Marrakech Airshow 2026 heads into its final two days, the UAE Pavilion is set to carry this momentum forward, with continued meetings and exhibitor activity expected through to the show's close on October 10.

First launched in 2008 and staged every two years, Marrakech Airshow has established itself as Morocco's premier aerospace event, bringing together the global civil, military and space sectors.

The UAE Pavilion remains open to visitors at stands K1 and J3 throughout Marrakech Airshow 2026, offering the opportunity to engage with senior leaders, engineers and specialists from across the UAE's participating entities.