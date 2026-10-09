AURAK Earns Double Recognition At Dubai Lynx Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Honored as University of the Year, while a Media and Communication student takes home the Best Short Film Award Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, October, 2026: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has secured two major distinctions at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards, earning recognition as University of the Year and winning the Best Short Film Award, underscoring the growing excellence and industry impact of its Media and Communication program.

The achievements mark a significant milestone for AURAK's School of Arts and Sciences and reflect the university's commitment to nurturing creative talent and industry-ready graduates capable of excelling across diverse fields of communication and media.

AURAK was named University of the Year in the Dubai Lynx Student Competitions after achieving the highest level of representation across the student competition categories, with students shortlisted for work spanning filmmaking, advertising, public relations, campaign development and integrated communication.

Adding to the university's success, AURAK student Ali Al Suwaidi won the Best Short Film Award for The Unheard Voices in the Dubai Lynx Student Film Competition. Ali's film explores how women's creative contributions behind the music audiences hear can frequently remain unseen and unrecognised. The Unheard Voices draws attention to this gender imbalance and the need to create greater visibility and opportunities for women working behind the scenes in music production.

Prof. Rachel Matar, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at AURAK, said:“These two distinctions are a significant achievement for our students and our Media and Communication program. Being recognised as University of the Year demonstrates the breadth and consistency of our students' capabilities, while the Best Short Film Award highlights the quality of their individual creative work.”

A key strength of AURAK's Media and Communication program is its integration of creative production with strategic communication. Students gain practical experience in filmmaking, visual storytelling and digital media alongside advertising, public relations, branding, audience analysis and campaign strategy.

Dr. Serkan Savk, Department Chair, School of Arts and Sciences, AURAK, commented:“These recognitions at Dubai Lynx are a strong validation of the creative, practical and industry-oriented learning environment we are building at AURAK. They demonstrate the talent of our students and the commitment of our faculty to nurturing creativity, storytelling and professional excellence. Seeing our students' work recognized alongside emerging talent from across the region is particularly rewarding.”

Dr. Sabir Haque, Associate Professor of Mass Communication at AURAK's School of Arts and Sciences, said:“What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is its breadth. Our students are demonstrating excellence not only in filmmaking and visual storytelling, but also in the strategic thinking required for advertising, branding, public relations and integrated campaigns. Bringing creative craft and communication strategy together is central to how we prepare our students for today's media industry.”

The Dubai Lynx Awards celebrate excellence in advertising, creative communications and brand storytelling across the region. The awards evolve alongside the industry to reflect the changing MENA creative landscape while recognising work capable of setting regional benchmarks and competing on an international stage.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.