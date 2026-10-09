Viory And Abu Dhabi University Expand Partnership With New Industry Programme For Students

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have expanded their existing partnership with the launch of the Viory Industry Partnership Program, creating new opportunities for students to gain practical experience and greater exposure to the professional media industry.

Building on an existing MoU between the two organisations, the program will bring industry experience into students' education through workshops, masterclasses, industry visits, practical projects and other activities. Students will also have access to internship and work-experience opportunities where available.

Students enrolled in ADU's College of Arts, Education and Social Sciences each academic year will participate in relevant Industry Partnership Program activities, creating regular opportunities for students to learn directly from professionals working in media.

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager at Viory, said:“We believe the best way to prepare for a career in journalism is not only to study it, but to experience it. Abu Dhabi University gives students strong academic foundations, while we can bring them closer to the reality of the newsroom. This program builds on our existing partnership to give students more opportunities to gain that practical experience.”

Prof Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor at Abu Dhabi University, said:“Our partnership with Viory gives students valuable exposure to professional media through practical training and newsroom experience. As the industry continues to change, bringing academic learning and industry experience closer together will help prepare students with the skills and confidence they need for their future careers.”

The partnership will move quickly into action, with the first workshop beginning later this year. It will be followed by further workshops through 2027, before the program expands with additional activities, events and student initiatives.

ABOUT VIORY:

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory's rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world's leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 180,000 videos, with approximately 65 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 400 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets.