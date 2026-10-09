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Abu Dhabi Chamber And FICCI Expand Partnership Between Abu Dhabi And Indian Business Communities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Agreement opens new channels for businesses to access opportunities, markets and commercial networks across both countries
Partnership taps into an Indian business network reaching more than 250,000 companies, with joint working groups planned across future-focused sectors
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