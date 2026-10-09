TCL Expands Display Ecosystem Into UAE With Launch Of Premium 2026 Gaming And Productivity Monitor Lineup

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Headlined by the flagship 32-inch 4K OLED+ monitor with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the new portfolio brings QD-Mini LED and Mini LED performance to creators and competitive gamers across the Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 - TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and one of the world's leading television brands, today announced its entry into the monitor category in UAE with the introduction of its 2026 monitor portfolio.

Leveraging decades of display innovation, Mini LED backlight control, and QLED color engineering, TCL's debut lineup spans high-performance esports displays, flagship display panels, and versatile everyday models. Designed for gamers, creators and everyday users alike, the portfolio spans a flagship OLED+ monitor, premium QD-Mini LED gaming displays, professional Mini LED esports models and accessible high-refresh gaming monitors. Rather than focusing only on refresh rates, TCL's monitor strategy combines gaming speed with advanced picture quality. Across the portfolio, users can access technologies including precise local dimming, high peak brightness, wide color gamut coverage, low response times and motion clarity technologies.

“UAE's gaming community has grown fast, and it's an engaged one: players, content creators and everyday users who expect more from their displays than a headline refresh rate,” said Mr. Vic Shen, General Manager of TCL Middle East.“With our monitor portfolio, we're bringing TCL's display innovation, including QD-Mini LED technology and our flagship OLED+ monitor, into a segment that has been defined by speed alone for too long. This is about giving players the contrast, color and brightness to actually see the game they're playing, at every price point.”

Flagship OLED+ Meets Integrated Bang & Olufsen Audio:

At the top of the new lineup is the 32-inch TCL 32X3A OLED+ monitor. Delivering 4K UHD resolution with up to 1,300 nits peak brightness and near-infinite contrast, the flagship model features a Dual-Mode feature, allowing users to instantly switch between 4K at 240Hz for immersive AAA gaming and Full HD at 480Hz for competitive esports. The 32X3A is also the first TCL monitor to feature integrated front-firing spatial audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen, combined with an anti-glare, low-reflection coating for deep black levels in ambient lighting.

P-Series: Next-Gen Mini LED & High-Refresh Display Power

TCL 27P3A Pro: Designed for enthusiast setups, this 27-inch display features QD-Mini LED technology with 1,196 independent local dimming zones, pairing high peak brightness with refresh rates up to 320Hz. TCL 27P2A: Tailored for QHD competitive play, bringing precision Mini LED backlighting to a 200Hz panel supported by AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gameplay. TCL 25P1A: An accessible, fast-response entry point delivering high refresh rates and vibrant color coverage for everyday gaming and productivity.

Complementing the flagship OLED model, the new P-Series delivers professional gaming and creative performance across multiple tiers:

TCL's 2026 monitor lineup is now available across the UAE at leading electronics retailers and major e-commerce platforms, bringing next-generation display technology to gamers, creators, and professionals nationwide.

About TCL:

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at