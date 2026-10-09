Pro Wrestling League Returns With Blockbuster Season 6 In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A total of 86 elite grapplers, including World leaders and Asian Games medallists, will feature in Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) to be held at the KD Jadhav Arena from January 9 to 26, 2027.

The launch of the much-anticipated next season will herald the return of the league to New Delhi with high-octane bouts to be held at the iconic KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Asian Games winners feted

The launch event was headlined by the grand felicitation of India's wrestling contingent following their medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026.

Star grapplers Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched a historic gold in the Men's Freestyle 65kg category, and Aman Sehrawat, fresh from adding an Asian Games gold to his Paris 2024 Olympic bronze, were honoured alongside fellow medallists Antim Panghal, Nitesh Siwach, Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar. The six-member medal-winning contingent was felicitated, celebrating one of India's strongest wrestling campaigns at the Asian Games in decades.

Hosting Season 6 in Delhi is a key part of the League's plan to be staged in a different franchise city every season, taking PWL to varied fan bases across the country.

Season 6 will feature six high-calibre franchises competing for the coveted crown: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators.

Season 6 will showcase 86 world-class men and women grapplers, including 34 Olympians and Commonwealth, Asian Games, and World Championship medallists. The roster features global luminaries such as Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki, alongside India's finest marquee names.

The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions -- 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg in the men's category, while the women's competition will be held in 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg.

To enhance television and digital engagement, PWL Season 6 will continue with the broadcast-optimised match structure of two rounds of three minutes (2 x 3). The format will once again feature the 'Power Minute', with all scoring points doubling during the final 60 seconds of a bout, creating high-leverage climaxes and adding further intensity to the action on the mat.

Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman, Pro Wrestling League, said,“Wrestling is deeply embedded in India's sporting culture, and our wrestlers have consistently carried the nation's pride onto the global stage. Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League is a celebration of that rich legacy, while also taking the sport towards new global benchmarks.

"Our vision has always been to take the League to a different franchise city each season, bringing world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country. We are delighted to welcome some of the world's finest wrestlers to Delhi and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans while further strengthening the sport's presence in India,” he said.

Akhil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Pro Wrestling League, said,“Our objective for Season 6 has been clear: to build an elite, fan-first product that matches the expectations of today's sports audiences. Delhi is the perfect setting for this, bringing together India's rich wrestling heritage with the energy of a city that has always embraced the sport.

"Bringing Season 6 to Delhi, the capital of India and a city with a deep-rooted wrestling culture, is therefore especially significant for us. Today's felicitation is a tribute to the athletes whose dedication continues to elevate Indian wrestling, while January will provide the stage for them to showcase their world-class talent and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans,” he added.

Aman Sehrawat, Olympic Medallist and Asian Games 2026 gold medallist, said,“Winning medals at the Olympics and the Asian Games has been the reward for years of sacrifice, discipline and hard work. To be felicitated for these achievements and to receive this honour in Delhi, in front of the wrestling community and fans, feels truly special. Moments like these remind you of the journey you have undertaken and the people who have supported you along the way. As a wrestler, it is also exciting to see the Pro Wrestling League return to the capital, and I look forward to seeing the sport reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of wrestlers.”

Sujeet Kalkal, Asian Games 2026 gold medallist, said,“The Pro Wrestling League has played an important role in my journey as a wrestler and has given me opportunities that have helped me grow both on and off the mat. Competing alongside and against some of the best wrestlers in the world gave me the confidence, exposure and belief to take on bigger challenges. To now be felicitated as an Asian Games gold medallist is a very special feeling, and it makes me realise how far the journey has come. PWL has been an important part of that journey, and I am excited to see it return to Delhi and continue giving young Indian wrestlers the platform to dream bigger.”

Building on a rich legacy, the Pro Wrestling League has delivered premier combat sports entertainment since its inception in 2015. Over five fiercely contested editions, the tournament has witnessed iconic rivalries and celebrated champions. Following the league's high-octane Season 5, which culminated in defending champions Haryana Thunders edging Delhi Dangal Warriors in a thrilling 5–4 final, Season 6 is poised to set a new benchmark for competitive wrestling in India.