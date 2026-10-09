Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved Globex's normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Under the NCIB, Globex will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 1.76% of Globex's issued and outstanding shares as of October 1, 2026, over a twelve-month period starting on October 15, 2026 and ending on October 14, 2027. The purchases by Globex will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in Canada, and will be made at the market price of the shares at the time of the purchase. Globex had 56,941,936 common shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2026, of which 48,717,490 shares constituted the“public float”. During the most recently completed six months, the average daily trading volume for Globex's common shares on the TSX was 25,991 shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, Globex will have the right to repurchase during any one trading day a maximum of 6,497 common shares on the TSX, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, Globex may make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) on the TSX of common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Globex, in accordance with the policies of the TSX. Globex intends to acquire the common shares because it believes that the repurchase of common shares at certain market prices is beneficial to Globex and its shareholders. Globex intends to make any purchases on an opportunistic basis, taking share price and other considerations into account. Any purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the requirements of the TSX. Except for exempt offers, Globex will make no purchases of common shares other than open market purchases during the period of the NCIB. Under its previous NCIB, which entered into effect on August 2, 2025 and which expired on August 1, 2026, Globex was authorized to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares. Under the NCIB, Globex repurchased a total of 164,200 common shares at a volume weighted average purchase price of $2.186 per share, through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in Canada. All of the repurchased shares were cancelled by Globex. In connection with the NCIB, Globex has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a Canadian securities dealer pursuant to which the securities dealer, acting as Globex's agent, may acquire at its discretion shares on Globex's behalf during“black-out” or“closed” periods under Globex's stock trading policy, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex's annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at and on Globex's website at . Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.