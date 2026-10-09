Maestrow.AI Launches Agentic AI For Airline Network Planning, Scheduling & Optimization At World Aviation Festival 2026

From Information To Actionable Intelligence

Maestrow brings agentic AI to airline planning, transforming complex network and scheduling decisions into actionable intelligence in minutes.

- Steve Casley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Maestrow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Maestrow Officially Launches at World Aviation Festival 2026, Bringing Agentic AI to Airline Network Planning, Scheduling and Optimization

*Purpose-built AI platform transforms complex airline planning questions into actionable intelligence and decisions in minutes-not days or weeks.*

Maestrow, the complete agentic AI-native platform for airline network planning, scheduling and optimization, today announced its official market launch at World Aviation Festival 2026 in Lisbon, exhibiting in the Startup Village at Stand S49.

Purpose-built for airline planning teams, Maestrow combines specialized AI agents, aviation expertise, advanced analytics and public and proprietary airline data within an intuitive natural-language environment. The platform enables planners to analyze networks, evaluate scenarios, automate workflows and generate actionable recommendations dramatically faster than traditional processes.

“Airline network and schedule planning has become extraordinarily complex, yet many existing tools were designed for a different era,” said Steve Casley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Maestrow.“We bring agentic AI directly into the planning process, transforming information into actionable intelligence. Our goal is to help airlines make better decisions in minutes rather than days or weeks.”

## A New Intelligence Layer for Airline Planning

Airline planning requires balancing demand, competitive dynamics, connectivity, aircraft utilization and operational constraints. Yet critical information remains fragmented across applications, spreadsheets and manual processes.

Maestrow unifies these capabilities through specialized AI agents that interpret natural-language questions, coordinate multi-step analyses, evaluate alternatives and recommend actions.

**The platform delivers six core capabilities:**

- **Natural-Language Planning:** Ask complex network and scheduling questions while AI agents coordinate analyses and evaluate trade-offs.

- **Schedule & Network Intelligence:** Analyze schedules, connectivity, competitive positioning, frequencies, capacity and market opportunities.

- **Multi-Step Workflow Automation:** Automate repeatable analyses traditionally requiring multiple applications and significant analyst effort.

- **Operational Feasibility:** Evaluate scheduling decisions against slots, curfews, gates, maintenance, crew and operational constraints.

- **AI-Driven Optimization:** Support network design, schedule development, constraint-aware optimization, simulation and publication-ready recommendations.

- **Unified Airline Intelligence:** Integrate public and private schedules, demand, revenue and operational data into one planning environment.

## Built by Aviation and AI Experts - Validated by the Industry

Founded by executives with decades of experience across airlines, aviation technology, analytics and artificial intelligence, Maestrow combines deep industry knowledge with next-generation agentic AI capabilities.

The launch follows extensive development and direct engagement with commercial airlines. Live trials and onboarding have enabled airline network and schedule planning professionals to evaluate the platform against real-world challenges, providing feedback that continues to shape its capabilities.

“The next generation of airline planning technology will not be another dashboard or isolated optimization tool,” Casley added.“It will be intelligent systems that understand complex questions, coordinate specialized agents, evaluate scenarios and help planners determine the best course of action. That is the future Maestrow has built.”

## Meet Maestrow at World Aviation Festival 2026

Maestrow will exhibit in the **Startup Village, Stand S49**, at World Aviation Festival 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, beginning October 13.

Airline executives, network and schedule planners, commercial leaders and technology partners are invited to experience the platform and explore how agentic AI can transform airline planning, scheduling and optimization.

For additional information or to request a demonstration, visit ****.

## About Maestrow

Maestrow is an agentic AI-native platform purpose-built for airline network planning, scheduling and optimization. Combining specialized AI agents, aviation expertise, advanced analytics, workflow automation, simulation and optimization, the platform helps airlines transform complex data into actionable intelligence through an intuitive natural-language interface.

**Maestrow - Beyond Information to Intelligence.**

## Media Contact

Steve Casley

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Maestrow

...

+1 (203) 901-3447



STEVEN G. CASLEY

Maestrow

+1 203-901-3447

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Maestrow Launches Agentic AI for Airline Network Planning, Scheduling & Optimization at World Aviation Festival 2026 News Provided By Maestrow October 09, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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