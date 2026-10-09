Rustic MAKA Celebrates One Year With Awearmarket During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AwearMarket co-founder Dave Coulier with a selection of marketplace products, including Rustic MAKA natural deodorant, as the brand celebrates one year of partnership.

Michigan-based underarm care brand celebrates one year with AwearMarket, championing thoughtful products, informed choices and greater awareness.

- Melissa Coulier, Chief Brand & Wellness Officer of AwearMarketNOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rustic MAKA, an independently owned Michigan maker of natural deodorant and underarm care, is celebrating one year of partnership with AwearMarket, the online marketplace co-founded by actor and comedian Dave Coulier.The anniversary falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making October a meaningful time to recognize a partnership built around greater awareness, thoughtful everyday choices and giving consumers more information about the products they bring into their lives.AwearMarket was created to make it easier for consumers to discover thoughtfully vetted products and better understand what they are bringing into their homes and putting on their bodies. That mission became even more personal for co-founder Dave Coulier and his family following his cancer diagnosis, reinforcing the importance of asking questions, paying attention to ingredients and making informed choices whenever possible. AwearMarket brings together independent brands and products selected according to its standards, with a focus on greater transparency and accessible everyday wellness.Rustic MAKA joined AwearMarket in October 2025, bringing its Michigan-made deodorants and underarm care products to the marketplace. One year later, the partnership represents more than another place to find Rustic MAKA. It reflects a shared belief that consumers should have access to thoughtfully made products and straightforward information without fear, pressure or exaggerated promises.“Reaching the one-year mark with AwearMarket means a lot to us, and celebrating it in October makes the milestone especially meaningful,” said Kasia Rothe, co-founder of Rustic MAKA.“What connected us to AwearMarket from the beginning was the idea that people should be able to ask questions, pay attention to what they're buying and make choices that feel right for them without fear or hype. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an important reminder for women to pay attention to their health, stay informed and have the conversations that matter. We're proud to celebrate a year with a partner that values awareness and thoughtful choices as much as we do.”Founded in Michigan in 2014, Rustic MAKA takes a practical approach to natural personal care. Its deodorants are aluminum-free and baking soda-free and use magnesium alongside plant- and mineral-based ingredients to provide dependable, long-lasting odor protection. Handcrafted and professionally formulated, the products are designed to fit into everyday life without complicated routines or overblown promises.“Rustic MAKA represents exactly the kind of brand we love having at AwearMarket - thoughtful, transparent and committed to creating products people can feel good about bringing into their everyday routines. Dave and I personally use Rustic MAKA every single day, so this partnership is one we genuinely believe in both personally and professionally,” said Melissa Coulier, Chief Brand & Wellness Officer of AwearMarket.“As a Michigan-based company ourselves, there's something especially meaningful about supporting another Michigan brand and growing together over the past year. Recognizing this anniversary during Breast Cancer Awareness Month also reminds us why awareness matters. Our goal is never to create fear around wellness, but to give people more information, greater transparency and better tools to make informed choices for themselves and their families.”As Rustic MAKA and AwearMarket enter their second year together, the anniversary is both a celebration of partnership and an opportunity to recognize the importance of staying informed about our health and the choices we make every day.About Rustic MAKARustic MAKA is an independently owned Michigan underarm care brand founded in 2014 and based in Novi, Michigan. The company creates aluminum-free, baking soda-free magnesium deodorants and underarm care designed for real women and real life. Handcrafted and professionally formulated, Rustic MAKA products focus on dependable performance, thoughtful formulation and uncomplicated daily care.For more information, visit RusticMAKA.About AwearMarketAwearMarket is an online wellness marketplace built to make shopping for thoughtfully vetted everyday products simpler and more transparent. Co-founded by actor, comedian and cancer survivor, Dave Coulier, AwearMarket brings together products across personal care, beauty, snacks, home and wellness that meet the company's standards for ingredients, materials and responsible practices. Through clear product information, educational resources and an evolving badge system highlighting certifications and standards, AwearMarket helps consumers better understand the products they use every day. AwearMarket also gives back through its partnership with The V Foundation for Cancer Research.For more information, visit AwearMarket.

Monica Stakvel

Rustic MAKA LLC

+1 248-716-0125

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Rustic MAKA Celebrates One Year with AwearMarket During Breast Cancer Awareness Month News Provided By Rustic MAKA October 09, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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