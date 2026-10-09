Dave's Appliance & Home Pairs Online Store With In-Store Specialists By Phone

A working kitchen display at the Dave's Appliance & Home showroom in Statham, Ga.

Dave's Appliance & Home logo.

Georgia retailer pairs online checkout at davesapplianceandhome with phone help from specialists in Statham, (678) 726-7039, and Martinez, (706) 305-1832

STATHAM, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STATHAM, Ga., October 9, 2026 - Dave's Appliance & Home, a family-owned appliance, cabinetry and kitchen design retailer with showrooms in Statham and Martinez, Georgia, is encouraging customers to shop online at davesapplianceandhome and to call an in-store appliance and home specialist when they need help. Specialists at the Statham showroom, (678) 726-7039, and the Martinez showroom, (706) 305-1832, answer product questions, help confirm sizing and fit, assist with kitchen planning and quote showroom-only brands, including Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.On the website, shoppers can browse by brand, category and model number, review specifications and complete eligible purchases through Stripe checkout. Brands available for online checkout include Thermador, Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Bertazzoni, Fisher & Paykel and ZLINE, along with select Bosch models. At checkout, customers choose delivery or free pickup at the Statham or Martinez showroom."Save some time, shop online," said owner David Barrett. "And when you have a question, pick up the phone and call the store. An appliance and home specialist in Statham or Martinez can help you check the fit, plan the whole kitchen or quote Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove, which we sell through our showrooms. The website and our people are meant to work together."The company's website describes its showroom staff as factory-trained on the brands it sells. Calls to either store can cover comparing models, confirming dimensions before an order, installation quotes and full kitchen projects with cabinetry from Schrock, Mantra and Forevermark. Free kitchen design consultations are offered across Northeast Georgia, the Atlanta metro and the Augusta-Aiken area. Customers can also request a quote online, and the company states that it typically responds within one business day.Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove appliances are on live, working display at both showrooms and can be researched on the website, but they are not available for online checkout. On those product pages, the site directs shoppers to contact the store or visit a showroom, with both phone numbers listed, and the brands are sold by quote.Appliances bought online are special-ordered from the manufacturer after purchase. Delivery is a flat fee per order within 100 miles of either store, pickup at either showroom is free, and installation is quoted separately. Orders of $30,000 or more are completed by phone.Showrooms and phone numbers- Statham: (678) 726-7039. 1946 Railroad Street, Statham, GA 30666. Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.- Martinez: (706) 305-1832. 368 Furys Ferry Road, Suite 3, Martinez, GA 30907. Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (closed Sunday and Monday)About Dave's Appliance & HomeDave's Appliance & Home is a family-owned Georgia retailer of appliances, cabinetry and kitchen design, with showrooms in Statham and Martinez and an online store at davesapplianceandhome. The company is an authorized dealer for brands including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove, Thermador and Bosch, and received the Home Builders Association of the Greater Aiken-Augusta Region Member Choice Award for Best Appliances Indoor/Outdoor for 2023 and 2024 and for Best Appliances for 2025.###

David Barrett

Dave's Appliance & Home

+1 678-726-7039

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Dave's Appliance & Home Pairs Online Store With In-Store Specialists by Phone News Provided By Dave's Appliance and Home October 09, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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