Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Racket Illegally Selling Cdrs, Sdrs, Location Data

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit-12 has busted a racket involved in the illegal sale of call detail records (CDRs), subscriber detail records (SDRs), mobile location data, and IMEI information, arresting nine accused, including five from Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

According to the police, two of the arrested accused are serving constables in the Jharkhand and Bihar police forces.

The police received intelligence that a man residing within the jurisdiction of Oshiwara police station was posing as a Police Inspector on Instagram under the name "Inspector Sanjay", despite holding no official position.

Through his social media posts, the accused claimed that stolen or lost mobile phones would be recovered and returned to their owners.

People who had lost their mobile phones contacted the accused using the number provided in the posts. Posing as a police officer, he extorted money from them in the name of recovering their phones and illegally obtained their CDRs, SDRs, and location details.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch Unit-12 team arrested the accused on June 22, near the entrance gate of Ayesha Tower, opposite an HP petrol pump on SV Road in Jogeshwari West.

An examination of two mobile phones recovered from him revealed that he was obtaining CDRs, SDRs, and location information linked to mobile numbers through illegal means.

A case was registered under Sections 318(2), 319(2), 204, 223, 351(2), 112(2), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 43(a), 66 and 66A of the Information Technology Act, at Oshiwara police station. The case details were cited as CrPC No. 68/2026 and Oshiwara police station case No. 935/2026.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had allegedly obtained 50 CDRs, 520 SDRs, location information linked to 550 mobile numbers, and details of 420 IMEI numbers illegally.