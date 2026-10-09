'Cops Took Rs 2,000 And Let Us Go': Viral Video Shows 16 People In 7-Seater Car From Delhi To Uttarakhand

A video showing 16 people travelling in a seven-seater car from Delhi towards Uttarakhand has sparked outrage on social media, with users raising concerns about road safety and alleged police corruption. The vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is seen carrying several passengers, including children, while an excessive amount of luggage is tied to its roof. The luggage includes a metal trunk gunny bags filled with belongings and objects wrapped in blankets.

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Driver Claims He Paid Cops To Avoid Action

In the video, a man questions the driver about how he managed to travel with so many passengers in a seven-seater vehicle and whether Delhi Police had stopped him.

The driver claims that police personnel stopped him while he was passing through Delhi. He alleges that they initially demanded Rs 5,000 but that he paid Rs 2,000, after which he was allowed to continue his journey.

The allegation has not been independently verified, and there is no confirmed information about any action taken against the driver or the police personnel mentioned in the video.

Social Media Users Demand Strict Action

The video has triggered criticism online, with several users tagging Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police, Uttarakhand Traffic Police and political leaders while demanding stricter enforcement.

One user alleged that the incident reflected corruption and called for action against those responsible. Another urged the authorities to introduce stricter rules to prevent such unsafe journeys.

However, some users also argued that passengers must take responsibility for their own safety instead of blaming the authorities alone.

A person jokingly asked how much the driver would charge to transport a bed from Noida to Uttarakhand, highlighting the unusual amount of luggage being carried.

Overloading Raises Road Safety Concerns

Taxis are an important mode of transport for people travelling to Uttarakhand's hill districts. However, carrying more passengers than a vehicle's permitted capacity puts lives at risk.

Overcrowding can leave passengers without proper seating and seat belts, while excessive roof luggage can affect vehicle stability. On winding mountain roads, such practices can increase the danger of serious accidents.