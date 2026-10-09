(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Accel and Together Fund, the AI presentation platform used by more than 12 million people combines website-based branding, editable PowerPoint output and recurring presentation automation. Its $720 annual Team plan includes unlimited seats and 30,000 shared AI credits. San Francisco, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel and Together Fund, is positioning its platform as an alternative to Beautiful.ai for businesses that need faster brand setup, presentation generation from existing documents and team-wide access without per-seat pricing. Detailed platform comparisons are available at: More than 12 million people use Presentations.AI to create business presentations from prompts, documents, spreadsheets and websites. The platform applies company branding automatically, exports editable Microsoft PowerPoint files and keeps recurring presentations current through Presentation Refresh, its patented update technology. For businesses comparing AI presentation makers, the decision extends beyond the quality of a first draft. Teams also weigh how quickly a deck can be branded, how well existing content can be reused, whether output stays editable and what it costs to give access across an organization. Brand Sync Removes Setup Work for New Brands Beautiful.ai provides custom themes, brand controls and shared asset libraries that help organizations keep presentations consistent within an established design system. Presentations.AI addresses a different starting point: a company whose brand has not yet been configured in any presentation tool. Its proprietary Brand Sync technology detects a company's logo, colors and fonts from its website URL and applies that identity across the generated presentation. Users start from a website address rather than building a theme by hand. The workflow matters most for teams that work across many brands, including:

Sales teams preparing presentations for individual prospects and accounts

Consultants producing work for multiple client organizations

Agencies creating proposals across different brands

Business development teams building partner- and customer-specific decks Marketing teams supporting multiple products, campaigns and business units For these users, establishing a new brand identity is recurring work rather than a one-time setup task. Turning Existing Business Documents Into Presentations Most business presentations begin with information that already exists in reports, proposals, research, spreadsheets and websites. Presentations.AI accepts PDF files, Microsoft Word and Excel documents, Notion pages, Markdown, website URLs, outlines and text prompts. The platform analyzes the source material, identifies the relevant information and organizes it into a presentation narrative before generating slides. Users then revise content and structure through Clip-E, the platform's conversational AI assistant. For more information visit The approach is built for organizations that routinely convert existing material into consulting reports, sales proposals, marketing plans, investor updates and management reviews. Beautiful.ai also offers AI-assisted generation and accepts files and links as additional context. Buyers evaluating both should compare the depth of document conversion, how accurately source information is preserved, the quality of the resulting narrative and the editing required afterward. Two Approaches to Design and Editing Beautiful.ai's Smart Slides adjust layouts and spacing automatically as users add or change content, giving teams a structured path to visually consistent slides. Presentations.AI pairs AI-assisted content structuring with adaptive layouts and conversational editing, so users can generate a complete presentation from source material and continue refining its narrative, content and design. Teams that primarily want guided slide design may prefer Smart Slides. Teams that start from substantial documents, onboard new brands frequently or maintain recurring presentations may find Presentations.AI's generation and update workflows a closer fit. Native Editable PowerPoint Export Presentations.AI exports native Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) files in which text, shapes, layouts, charts and styling remain editable. The platform also exports to PDF, Google Slides, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON. Beautiful.ai also offers editable PowerPoint export. For buyers, the practical test is export fidelity: how accurately layouts, fonts, charts and images survive the conversion, and how easily the file can be modified once it moves between sales teams, executives, clients and agencies working in PowerPoint. Team Pricing: Shared Credits Versus Per-User Seats For organizations rolling out AI presentation software across departments, subscription structure can materially change the total cost of access. The Presentations.AI Team plan costs $720 per year and includes unlimited team seats with a shared allowance of 30,000 AI credits. Beautiful.ai advertises its Team plan, for teams of two to 20, at $40 per user per month billed annually, or $480 per user per year. At standard published rates:

Team size Presentations.AI Team Beautiful.ai Team 5 users $720 $2,400 10 users $720 $4,800 20 users $720 $9,600

For a 10-person team, the Presentations.AI base subscription costs 85% less than Beautiful.ai's per-user Team plan, before additional usage, taxes or negotiated discounts.

The two products use different consumption models. Presentations.AI's credits are shared across the team; qualifying AI operations draw down the allowance, and heavier usage may require additional capacity. Beautiful.ai includes unlimited AI content generation on its paid plans and also publishes flat-rate SMB plans, priced at $6,000 per year for companies of up to 50 employees and $12,000 per year for up to 100.

The right comparison therefore depends on team size, expected generation volume, required features and the plan under evaluation. Presentations.AI's shared-credit model suits organizations with many occasional creators, where employees across departments need access but do not all generate presentations continuously. It extends access without adding a base subscription cost for each new team member.

Presentation Refresh connects the changing sections of a master presentation to underlying business data, so presentations can be updated while retaining their narrative, layout and brand identity.

Supported sources include Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, BigQuery, Google Sheets and other reporting platforms. Teams set up a master presentation, define which sections stay fixed and which update, and regenerate on a schedule, on demand or on configured triggers.

Common applications include monthly and quarterly business reviews, board and executive reporting, sales performance and pipeline reviews, and recurring customer proposals and account updates. A sales team can maintain one master account-review deck and generate customer-specific versions from current CRM data. A finance team can feed updated reporting figures into recurring management presentations without rebuilding each deck.

Beautiful.ai offers live data linking for charts and tables. Presentation Refresh addresses the broader workflow of regenerating recurring presentations, including their changing content and audience-specific versions.

Collaboration, Security and Administration

Both platforms support collaborative workflows. Beautiful.ai provides shared libraries, real-time collaborative editing and version control, with additional administration and security features on its Enterprise plan. Presentations.AI supports team collaboration and presentation sharing alongside slide-level engagement analytics.

Enterprise buyers should evaluate security and governance separately from generation capability, including independently verified certifications, identity management, access controls, data-handling commitments and private or dedicated deployment options. Feature availability depends on the selected plan and deployment configuration.

Choosing Between Presentations.AI and Beautiful.ai

The two platforms serve overlapping needs with different emphases. Beautiful.ai centers on automated slide design through Smart Slides, established brand management and guided authoring. Presentations.AI centers on generating presentations from existing business information, automatic website-based branding, editable PowerPoint output and recurring presentation automation.

Buyers evaluating a Beautiful.ai alternative can frame the decision around five questions:



Brand setup: Does the team establish new brand identities for clients and prospects often, or mainwtain one corporate brand?

Source material: Do presentations start from substantial documents and data, or from content typed directly into slides?

Editing: How much customization follows generation, and how important is continuing work in PowerPoint?

Recurring workflows: Are presentations one-time, or updated repeatedly as business information changes? Commercial model: How many employees need access, how much AI generation is expected and how do per-user seats compare with shared credits?

"Businesses need presentation software that works with the information and tools they already use," said Sumanth Raghavendra, CEO and co-founder of Presentations.AI. "That means turning existing documents into presentations, applying company branding automatically, continuing to edit in PowerPoint and updating recurring reports as the numbers change. It also means giving every employee access without multiplying subscription costs for each occasional creator."

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Presentations.AI an alternative to Beautiful.ai? Yes. Presentations.AI is an AI presentation maker that supports document-to-presentation generation, automatic website-based branding, editable PowerPoint export, team collaboration and recurring presentation workflows.

How does Presentations.AI Brand Sync differ from Beautiful.ai brand controls? Beautiful.ai lets organizations configure and manage brand colors, fonts, logos and related assets. Presentations.AI Brand Sync detects a company's brand identity from its website URL and applies it to generated presentations automatically.

Is Presentations.AI cheaper than Beautiful.ai for teams? At published rates, the $720 annual Presentations.AI Team plan costs less than Beautiful.ai's $40-per-user-per-month Team plan for any team of two or more. Total cost depends on AI credit consumption, additional usage, discounts and whether a Beautiful.ai flat-rate SMB plan applies.

Does the Presentations.AI Team plan include unlimited AI generation? No. The Team plan includes unlimited seats and 30,000 shared AI credits. Qualifying AI operations consume credits under the applicable usage rules.

Can both platforms turn documents into presentations? Both offer AI-assisted generation from source information. Presentations.AI converts PDFs, Word and Excel files, Notion pages, Markdown and website URLs. Buyers should compare supported inputs, conversion accuracy and output quality.

Can both platforms export editable PowerPoint files? Yes. Buyers should test export fidelity and editability against their own presentation requirements.

Can Presentations.AI update recurring presentations automatically? Yes. Presentation Refresh updates recurring presentations from connected business data, including CRM and reporting systems. Integration availability, scheduling and deployment depend on the selected plan and configuration.

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million people to create business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Backed by Accel and Together Fund, the company builds AI presentation generation, document conversion, Brand Sync, editable PowerPoint export, collaboration tools and data-connected presentation automation for sales, marketing, consulting, finance and leadership teams. Presentations.AI was founded in 2018. Learn more at

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