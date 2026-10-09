ALHC INVESTIGATION: Alignment Healthcare Investigated For Securities Fraud Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALHC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws. Alignment operates Medicare Advantage health plans, and its financial results depend in significant part on the quality bonus payments that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) makes to plans rated 4 stars or higher. Throughout 2026, Alignment told investors that 100% of its health plan members were enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or above and that its California HMO plan had achieved a 4-star or greater rating for nine consecutive years. On October 8, 2026, after the market closed, CMS released its 2027 Star Ratings, and Alignment disclosed that its California HMO contract (H3815), which serves approximately 75% of its health plan membership, had dropped from 4.0 to 3.5 stars, making it ineligible for quality bonus payments in fiscal year 2028. The Company stated that the decline was driven primarily by higher industry cut points and a decline in certain triple-weighted measures across the Health Outcomes Survey and Part D. On this news, Alignment shares fell more than 20% in after-hours and premarket trading. The investigation concerns, among other things, whether the Company's public statements accurately conveyed the risk to its California HMO's star rating in light of the plan's performance during the measurement period that determined the 2027 rating. If you purchased or acquired Alignment securities, you may have legal rights.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Alignment Healthcare, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Alignment Healthcare, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...