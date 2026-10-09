Homesage.Ai Launches A Chatgpt Plugin For Real Estate Investors

Homesage launches a ChatGPT plugin for real estate investors

Real estate investors can now ask about any US home in plain English and get answers from Homesage's data on 155+ million homes.

- Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage today launched a plugin that brings its property data into ChatGPT. Real estate investors can now ask about any US home and get the answer in the same chat. The answers come from Homesage's data on 155+ million US homes.

What investors can ask:

Investors can ask about a home the way they would ask a colleague.

The plugin answers with the home's estimated value, different investment metrics, and recent sales of similar homes nearby. It also estimates what the home would be worth after repairs.

The plugin analyzes property photos to assess the home's condition, or investors can upload their own photos.

Investors who fix and sell homes see the estimated repair cost for each room, estimated net profit, and the ROI. Investors who rent homes out see the estimated monthly rent, cash flow, cap rate, and IRR.

For homes listed for sale, the Seller Motivation Score shows how likely the seller is to accept a lower offer. Investors can also ask for a Full Property Report on any US home without leaving the chat.

Finding the right homes:

Investors can also start without an address. They can ask which areas look strong for investing, then search for homes that fit their budget and the condition they want.

Before a search runs, the plugin shows how many homes match and what the search will cost, at no charge.

"An investor should be able to go from a question to a decision in one conversation," said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage. "Now they can ask ChatGPT about a home and get the numbers they need to make an offer."

How to start:

Investors add the plugin from ChatGPT Plugins, where it is listed as Homesage. Most answers use credits from a Homesage account, and the plugin shows the cost before it runs. The plugin only reads property data, and it never changes an account or acts on a user's behalf.

Find the Homesage plugin in ChatGPT:

Create a free Homesage account:

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 240-421-0931

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Homesage launches a ChatGPT plugin for real estate investors News Provided By Homesage October 09, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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