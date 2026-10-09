Revaterra® Takes Center Stage During Atlanta's Week Of Innovation, Climate Action And Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RevaTerra® to participate in Venture Atlanta, Atlanta Climate Week & Atlanta Startup Awards, where it has been named a finalist for Best Technical Breakthrough

- Jude DaviesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RevaTerra, an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance, will participate in three of Atlanta's prominent innovation and entrepreneurship events next week: Venture Atlanta 2026, the inaugural Atlanta Climate Week and the Atlanta Startup Awards. These events come at a pivotal time for RevaTerra, which recently celebrated its first anniversary and continues advancing its proprietary technologies from development and validation toward commercial deployment.“Georgia is quickly establishing itself as a destination for energy innovation, entrepreneurship and investment,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra.“For RevaTerra, this week represents an opportunity to connect with the people and organizations who can help bring promising technologies into commercial reality. We've spent the past year demonstrating what our technology can do. Now our focus is on translating that progress into commercial partnerships and scale.”Three Events. One Week. Advancing Energy Innovation.Atlanta Climate Week | October 10–15RevaTerra will participate in the inaugural Atlanta Climate Week, joining innovators, business leaders and sustainability advocates working to accelerate practical climate solutions. As industries seek alternatives to fossil fuels, RevaTerra is developing a commercially realistic approach to improving biomass energy performance. Its proprietary additive technology is designed to increase the energy value of renewable biomass energy while integrating with existing pellet manufacturing infrastructure.Atlanta Startup Awards | October 12RevaTerra has been named a finalist in the Best Technical Breakthrough category at the 2026 Atlanta Startup Awards, recognizing companies that have achieved technical innovation and differentiation. The recognition follows a year of significant technical progress for RevaTerra, including the advancement of its ArcanaTM technology, commercial-scale manufacturing trials and the filing of three non-provisional patent applications.The company will join fellow finalists, investors and technology leaders at the October 12 awards celebration at the Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta.Venture Atlanta | October 14–15RevaTerra will also attend Venture Atlanta 2026, one of the Southeast's leading venture capital conferences, held at the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall. The conference provides an opportunity for RevaTerra to engage with investors, strategic partners and corporate leaders as the company advances its commercialization strategy and evaluates opportunities to accelerate growth.Building on a Year of Technical ProgressFounded to improve the energy performance and commercial potential of renewable biomass, RevaTerra has developed a proprietary additive platform designed to enhance both conventional white pellets and advanced black pellets. Its technology offers a pathway to higher-performance renewable energy without requiring the wholesale replacement of existing pellet manufacturing infrastructure which is a key consideration for commercial adoption and scalability.With its Georgia pilot facility operational and technology validation progressing through commercial-scale trials, RevaTerra is focused on converting technical achievements into customer commitments, strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities.“What makes our technology exciting is that we're fundamentally changing what biomass can deliver without changing the infrastructure the industry depends on,” said Joe Napier, Ph.D., CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra.“Over the past year, we've demonstrated significant improvements in performance through our proprietary technology, Arcana. The opportunity now is to bring those advancements to commercial scale and demonstrate how innovation can create greater value from an established renewable resource.”About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance. The name RevaTerra means“Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what's abundant into what's essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and cutting-edge machine learning, RevaTerra develops intelligent energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra's solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at .

Jude Davies

RevaTerra

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RevaTerra® Takes Center Stage During Atlanta's Week of Innovation, Climate Action and Entrepreneurship News Provided By RevaTerra October 09, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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