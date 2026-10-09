Balboa Bail Bonds Launches Concierge Service For PC 1275 Source-Of-Funds Holds

Team of bilingual English/Spanish speaking bail experts helps families gather documentation and support solid bail motions when a 1275 hold blocks release.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Balboa Bail Bonds today announced a dedicated concierge-style service for California Penal Code 1275.1“source of funds” bail holds. The company has increased its staff of licensed expert bail agents - bilingual in English and Spanish - to handle the extra documentation, coordination, and court-facing work these holds require so families and attorneys can move faster toward a lift of the hold and a properly supported bail motion.

A PC 1275 hold under Penal Code § 1275.1 can stop release even after bail is set. A peace officer, prosecutor, or judge may place the hold when there is probable cause to believe any consideration, pledge, security, deposit, or indemnification offered for the bond was feloniously obtained. Until the court is satisfied the funds are lawful, the defendant stays in custody. The defense then bears the burden, by a preponderance of the evidence, to show the money or collateral came from legitimate sources.

“1275 holds are not a standard bail posting,” said a Balboa Bail Bonds spokesperson.“They are a documentation and court-presentation problem. Families get asked for bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, gift letters, title records, and a clean paper trail - often on a short clock. Our expanded team of bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking agents exists to gather that file, organize it the way courts expect, and work with counsel so the motion to lift the hold is complete the first time.”

Licensed Balboa agents now provide end-to-end support on 1275 matters, including:

Immediate case review after booking to identify whether a 1275.1 hold is in place or likely.

A documented source-of-funds checklist tailored to the county and the type of funds (wages, savings, loans, gifts, property equity).

Hands-on collection and organization of bank statements, proof of income, tax returns, title records, loan papers, and signed gift or indemnitor letters.

Coordination with defense counsel so the packet is ready for the 1275 hearing and any related bail motion.

Bilingual service in English and Spanish (Se Habla Español) so families can complete the file without a language barrier.

24/7 availability across Southern California, with mobile meetings when families cannot come to an office.

For more information, visit the company website here: .

About Balboa Bail Bonds

Balboa Bail Bonds provides clients with expert bail agents to help expedite the bail process. The team has agents situated in close proximity to all jails in San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County. All agents are fully licensed and available for contact 24/7/365.



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Balboa Bail Bonds

+1 (619) 760-2222

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Balboa Bail Bonds Launches Concierge Service for PC 1275 Source-of-Funds Holds News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 09, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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