Wellspring Community Center's Turkish Food & Culture Day Draws Over 500 Guests In Orange, Connecticut

Guests gather at Wellspring Community Center's second annual Turkish Food & Culture Day in Orange, Connecticut, on October 4, 2026.

The October 4 event brought neighbors together through Turkish cuisine, traditional arts, folk dancing, and family activities.

- Suleyman Ciyrak, BSc., MBA, Executive Director, Wellspring Community CenterORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 500 people attended the second annual Turkish Food & Culture Day at the High Plains Community Center in Orange on October 4. Organized by Wellspring Community Center, the celebration welcomed families, educators, students, academics and business professionals from Connecticut and neighboring states for a day of food, cultural discovery and friendship.Wellspring Community Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable, cultural and educational nonprofit organization serving Connecticut. Its work promotes dialogue, inclusion and community participation through programs supporting youth leadership, women's empowerment, educational opportunity, poverty alleviation and cultural exchange.The gathering brought that mission to life around a shared table, where people of different backgrounds and generations could meet, share a meal and get to know one another.Held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event welcomed Connecticut State Senator James Maroney alongside residents and visitors. Guests enjoyed Cag kebab, mantı (Turkish dumplings), stuffed grape leaves, tantuni, cig kofte and baklava, accompanied by Turkish coffee and tea.Turkish folk dancing, ebru paper marbling and calligraphy offered opportunities to experience cultural traditions firsthand. Face painting and games provided entertainment for children, while families explored the food and activities together.Suleyman Ciyrak, Executive Director of Wellspring Community Center, said the response to the event's second year was especially meaningful.“We are very happy to bring this event to the community for a second year and to see such a wonderful response,” Ciyrak said.“One of the most meaningful parts of the day was seeing people from different backgrounds come together, experience Turkish food and traditions, and simply enjoy spending time with one another.”Under the theme“Discover Cultures, One Bite at a Time,” the celebration used food as an invitation to conversation. Visitors could ask about an unfamiliar dish, watch an artist at work or join a dance. Each offered a way to participate and connect with someone new.“We believe sharing culture creates understanding, friendship and stronger communities,” Ciyrak said.“Food is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways to bring people together. Our hope is for this event to become a tradition where people from many different communities can meet, learn from one another and build lasting connections.”The encouragement received from guests, volunteers and supporters has given Wellspring renewed motivation to expand its community efforts. Organizers hope to turn the relationships formed during the event into continued participation in activities that benefit Connecticut residents throughout the year.Looking ahead, Wellspring aims to strengthen humanitarian assistance, cultural exchange and volunteer service while involving a broader cross-section of the community. Areas it hopes to develop include outreach to hospitals and senior centers, opportunities for intergenerational connection and initiatives supporting individuals and families facing hardship. These efforts would build on its commitment to education, inclusion and community well-being.The goal is to create more opportunities for residents to contribute their time, skills and experience to a shared purpose. Wellspring hopes the same spirit of hospitality that brought visitors together at the event will encourage ongoing cooperation among neighbors, volunteers and local organizations.Volunteers played an essential role throughout the celebration, preparing and serving food, setting up the venue, welcoming visitors, coordinating activities and cleaning up afterward.“Our volunteers put an incredible amount of effort into making this event possible,” Ciyrak said.“We are grateful to every volunteer, performer, supporter and guest who joined us. The friendship and sense of community we saw throughout the day were exactly what we hoped to create.”Wellspring welcomes residents and organizations interested in volunteering, sharing ideas or exploring future community initiatives to contact the center.About Wellspring Community CenterWellspring Community Center is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to peace, dialogue and friendship across diverse communities. Its programs emphasize education, cultural appreciation, individual empowerment and service to others.

Suleyman Ciyrak, BSc., MBA

Wellspring Community Center

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Wellspring Community Center's Turkish Food & Culture Day Draws Over 500 Guests in Orange, Connecticut News Provided By Wellspring Community Center October 09, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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