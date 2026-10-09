South Africa: International Relations Committee Congratulates Judge Navi Pillay On Nobel Peace Prize Award

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation congratulates distinguished South African jurist Judge Navanethem“Navi” Pillay on being awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Judge Pillay's remarkable career has been defined by courage, integrity and an unwavering commitment to human rights and the rule of law. From her pioneering legal work in apartheid South Africa to her service on the South African High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court, she has helped advance accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Her leadership as a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and her continued contribution to international justice have strengthened the international rule of law and demonstrated the vital role of law in preventing conflict, protecting human dignity and securing lasting peace.

The committee joins South Africans and the international community in celebrating this exceptional achievement. Judge Pillay's recognition is a source of immense national pride and an inspiration to all who work for justice, equality and peaceful conflict resolution. The committee wishes her continued strength and success in her service to humanity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.