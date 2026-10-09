Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Bio-Gate AG reports first half results for 2026

09.10.2026 / 15:55 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE Bio-Gate AG Reports First-Half Results for 2026

First-half revenue of 2.8 million euros, down from the previous year (3.4 million euros)

EBIT loss of 927 TEUR; cost-saving measures taking effect

Forecasts for full-year 2026 revenue and earnings adjusted Revenue growth in the Veterinary and Measurement Technology; Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care business segment with a temporary decline in revenue Nuremberg/Bremen, October 9, 2026 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of proprietary antimicrobial technologies for human and veterinary medicine, generated consolidated revenue of 2.8 million euros in the first half of 2026 (as of June 30), a decline of just under 18 percent compared to the same period last year. Changes in the product portfolio and organizational restructuring-particularly in the derma-cosmetics and wound care business segments-led to significantly lower order volumes from two major customers for human and animal care products, respectively. The medical technology segment, which includes implant coatings, performed in line with expectations. However, revenue growth was weaker due to timing shifts related to specific dates in the completion of milestones. This was caused by delayed partial deliveries from a project partner. By contrast, the Veterinary and Measurement Services business segments increased their revenue contributions. At the half-year mark, Bio-Gate reported a loss of 814 TEUR at the EBITDA level (previous year: -723 TEUR) and a loss of 927 TEUR at the EBIT level (previous year: -840 TEUR). As a result, the losses-relative to the decline in revenue-were significantly lower due to positive effects from cost-saving and efficiency measures already implemented. The Executive Board is confident that the decline in revenue will be only a temporary phenomenon. Revenue is expected to return to 2025 levels as early as 2027. Growth momentum is expected to come, for example, from a new Bio-Gate medical device for scar treatment developed for a dermocosmetics customer. Preparations for the market launch are already underway. In addition, Bio-Gate is achieving significant cost savings through the reorganization of its corporate structures and processes along the value chain, thereby strengthening its profitability. 2026 Full-Year Forecast Revised For the full year 2026, the Executive Board expects consolidated revenue to range between 6.0 and 6.9 million euros (previous forecast from May 2026: ±7% of the prior-year level, i.e., approximately 6.9 to 7.9 million euros; previous year's consolidated revenue: 7.4 million euros). EBITDA is expected to range between -0.9 and -1.1 million euros, which-despite the lower revenue-is at or slightly below the previous year's level (-0.9 million euros), as cost savings will offset part of the impact of the revenue decline. Management anticipates EBIT of between -1.1 and -1.5 million euros (previous year: -1.1 million euros). Note Bio-Gate AG's consolidated semiannual report as of June 30, 2026, is available for download at under Investor Relations/Financial Reports. Financial Calendar 2026 November 24 Equity Forum, Frankfurt Contacts Bio-Gate AG Neumeyerstr. 28-34 90411 Nuremberg Germany North America Karl Richter RFH BioTek Inc. Tel: 416-407-6120... Toronto, Canada Europe Falk von Kriegsheim rikutis consulting...... Tel. +49 (0) 911 477523-222 Mobil +49 (0)172 9837109 About Bio-Gate AG The medical technology company Bio-Gate AG develops and markets applications which use unique silver technology to help prevent infections and thus to improve health. Bio-Gate AG's specialty is using pure silver to treat materials and surfaces that are used in all areas of daily life – thus providing long-term and medically effective protection against bacteria, microorganisms and other pathogens. Bio-Gate AG works in three fields to supply a variety of products that provide antimicrobial protection: material enhancement, surface coating and testing the antimicrobial or anti-adhesive properties of materials. The Nuremberg-based company offers systems that stretch across the entire value-adding chain, from development to approval to production. For more information, please visit. Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Bio-Gate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold. 09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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