'No One Can Stop The Youth': Chirag Paswan On Train Cancellations For CJP's Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) Chief Chirag Paswan on Friday asserted that no amount of cancellations of trains or halting of connectivity will be able to stop the youth of the country.

He made the remarks after Indian Railways cancelled and rescheduled several trains which were to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on October 10, in view of anticipated severe road traffic congestion around the stations amid the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the seventh Convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Kundli, Chirag Paswan said: "These are the youth of India; no one can stop them."

"Those who try to spread such misconceptions...how many trains can anyone stop? How much connectivity can anyone halt? How many roads can anyone block? These are the youth of India; they possess the capability to show the world the way forward, and generations before them have done so as well. So, in such a situation, no one can stop them," the Union Minister added.

Train services scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday will be affected by the cancellations.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been turned into a fortress for the planned demonstration with more than 23,000 security personnel expected to be on duty.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said that permission for the CJP's protest has been denied due to the organisers' failure to comply with legal directions and their own undertakings during an earlier protest and sought the closure of 57 metro stations.

Following the Delhi Police's proposal, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced earlier on Friday that the entry and exit of 57 metro stations will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday till further orders, in view of the agitation.

However, the Supreme Court ordered that there should be no complete stoppage of Metro train services ahead of the proposed protest in the national capital on Saturday, and directed the Centre to ensure that Metro and other railway services are allowed to operate in a suitably regulated manner to minimise inconvenience to the public.