Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Arrivent Biopharma (AVBP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ArriVent shares fell as much as 63% in a single session after the Phase 3 FURVENT trial of lead candidate firmonertinib missed its primary endpoint. An investigation on behalf of shareholders who lost money is underway.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ: AVBP) fell as much as 63% on October 6, 2026, sinking to a 52-week low near $12.09, after the Company announced that its global Phase 3 FURVENT trial of firmonertinib did not meet its primary endpoint. If you owned AVBP going into this morning's announcement and lost money, you may have legal rights. Investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

FURVENT tested firmonertinib in previously untreated patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, progression-free survival by blinded independent central review. ArriVent reported some secondary-endpoint benefits and no new safety signals. The stock was already down approximately 56.7% before the opening bell.

Firmonertinib was ArriVent's lead pipeline candidate. FURVENT was its pivotal Phase 3 study in the first-line setting, and topline data had been expected in 2026. On May 11, 2026, the Company filed a prospectus supplement for an at-the-market equity offering of up to $250 million while the FURVENT readout was still pending. Today's decline cut the stock's value by half or more in a single session. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of affected ArriVent shareholders.

Shareholders who lost money on ArriVent stock can request a free review of their losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVBP Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the AVBP investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased AVBP securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AVBP investigation? A: Investors who purchased AVBP stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did AVBP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50% to 63% on October 6, 2026, reaching a 52-week low near $12.09, after the Company disclosed that its Phase 3 FURVENT trial of firmonertinib did not meet its primary endpoint. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do AVBP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AVBP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AVBP and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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