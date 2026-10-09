WWE Main Event Relaunches On Rumble Oct. 14, Kicking Off In-Content Ad Partnership With Transmit

The weekly show returns exclusively at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with a broader MomentAI integration planned for Rumble Studio creators.

- Seth Hittman, CEO of TransmitHAVEWRTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Transmit, the intelligence engine for media monetization, today announced a partnership with Rumble, RUM Group 's video business, providing creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, to introduce new advertising and monetization opportunities around WWE Main Event, which will relaunch October 14 and stream weekly exclusively on Rumble. The partnership will bring Transmit's in-content advertising technology and premium advertiser demand to create new ways for brands to reach viewers without adding more traditional commercial breaks.WWE Main Event will be the first activation of a broader integration between Transmit and Rumble. The partnership will extend into Rumble Studio, where Transmit's MomentAITM will identify and activate meaningful moments within content, creating new in-content advertising opportunities and making that inventory available programmatically.Through Rumble Studio, participating creators and creator channels will offer in-content ad units that complement traditional advertising without requiring viewers to leave the content experience. For creators, this is an opportunity to monetize their programming and audiences. For advertisers, it provides access to new, high-impact inventory through programmatic buying.The integration is designed to work alongside Rumble's existing technology and advertising infrastructure, adding new monetization capabilities without replacing the systems already in place.“The opportunity with Rumble goes well beyond a single program,” said Seth Hittman, CEO and Co-Founder of Transmit.“WWE Main Event gives us a powerful place to start, but what's really exciting is where this can go. By bringing MomentAITM into Rumble Studio, we can identify and activate the moments that matter across Rumble's creator network, creating new ways for advertisers to connect with audiences without taking viewers away from the content they came to watch.”Edmond Hazlewood, President of the Rumble Advertising Center, said,“Rumble Studio was built to give creators more control over how they produce, distribute, and monetize their content. Working with Transmit gives us another way to build on that infrastructure, introducing new advertising formats that complement traditional ad breaks and create additional value for creators and advertisers across the platform.”The partnership brings together Rumble's premium programming and creator network with Transmit's MomentAI-powered advertising technology and premium advertiser demand, creating a model that can scale across Rumble as the platform continues to grow.About TransmitTransmit is a technology platform for creating and delivering advertising experiences across premium streaming video. Its technology helps content owners, streaming platforms and creators create incremental advertising inventory within content and connects those opportunities with advertiser demand. Transmit works with media and technology companies across live sports, entertainment and news. For more information, visit .About RUM Group Inc.About RUM Group Inc.RUM Group Inc. is an AI infrastructure and video company. Its Quake AI business delivers AI compute as a service, operating AI data centers including GPU and blCPU compute, storage, and networking at scale. Rumble, RUM Group's video business and the original tenant of Quake AI, provides creators and enterprises a full suite of video technologies, unlocking reach, scale, and monetization. RUM Group is building the rails of the agentic-first enterprise: the AI compute, cloud infrastructure, and trust layer for the agentic AI future, advancing RUM Group's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information visit

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WWE Main Event Relaunches on Rumble Oct. 14, Kicking Off In-Content Ad Partnership with Transmit News Provided By Sharp Pen Media October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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