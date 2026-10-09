Ahead Of Medicare Open Enrollment, USI Explains How Plan Choice Affects BD® Purewick® Urine Collection System Access

Confirm Medicare coverage for the BD® PureWick® urine collection system.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. USI explains how plan choice affects coverage of the BD® PureWick® Urine Collection System.

- Larry Vetter, Vice President of USIFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, is the once-a-year window when most beneficiaries can change how their Medicare works for the following year. The plan a patient chooses affects which suppliers they can use and how covered items are paid, including the BDPureWickurine collection system. Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI), a Medicare-accredited durable medical equipment provider and Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickurine collection system, encourages patients and caregivers to confirm coverage and supplier access before their selection takes effect on January 1, 2027.BDPureWickurine collection system is a non-invasive, external alternative to an indwelling catheter. It draws voided urine away from the body into a collection canister while the patient rests, lowering the risk of catheter-associated infection compared with indwelling catheters, and because collection happens externally, it avoids inserting and leaving a catheter in the body. Medicare covers it under the Part B durable medical equipment benefit when a physician documents medical necessity. The system is manufactured by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD).Key facts for patients weighing their options:- Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs October 15 to December 7, and changes made during it take effect January 1, 2027.- Both Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage cover the BDPureWickurine collection system as durable medical equipment, but they differ in how patients access that coverage, including which suppliers they can use and whether prior authorization applies.- USI is Medicare-accredited, verifies each patient's specific plan, and files the claim on the patient's behalf.During the Annual Enrollment Period, a beneficiary can move between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, switch Medicare Advantage plans, and add, drop, or change Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Details on enrollment timing are available at Medicare or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.Original Medicare (Parts A and B) is the federal program. It pays 80% of the approved amount for the BDPureWickurine collection system after the annual Part B deductible and lets a patient use any supplier enrolled in Medicare that accepts assignment, anywhere in the country.Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans are offered by private insurers. They must cover at least the same benefits as Original Medicare, including durable medical equipment, but they manage that coverage through plan networks, prior authorization, and their own approved suppliers, and cost-sharing varies by plan. For a patient who relies on the BDPureWickurine collection system, the practical difference is supplier access: a Medicare Advantage member may need an in-network supplier and prior authorization, while an Original Medicare patient has broader choice.Medicare requires a supplier to be accredited and enrolled to bill covered durable medical equipment. Confirming coverage with an accredited supplier before a plan year begins tells a patient whether their chosen plan will pay for the device and monthly supplies, whether the supplier is in network, and whether prior authorization is needed. USI works with the prescribing physician on documentation and files the claim directly with the payer. USI's guide on how to get the BDPureWickurine collection system covered by Medicare in each state walks through the process.“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to health insurance. What matters is finding the plan that works best for the care, products and services you actually use,” said Larry Vetter, Vice President of Urological Supplies, Inc.“We always tell patients to make a list of the products they need regularly, or even products they wish had been covered in the past. Then ask which suppliers they'll be able to order from under each plan. If it's a supplier you already know, think about that experience, too. Were deliveries on time? Could you reach someone when you needed help? Coverage is important, but so is making sure the plan doesn't leave you stuck with a supplier that isn't meeting your needs.”A patient can move from a Medicare Advantage plan to Original Medicare during either enrollment window. The steps:1. Confirm the enrollment window. Changes made during the Annual Enrollment Period take effect January 1. Changes made during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, January 1 to March 31, take effect the first day of the following month.2. Make the change through Medicare. Enroll in Original Medicare by calling 1-800-MEDICARE, using Medicare, or contacting the current Medicare Advantage plan to disenroll.3. Consider a Medigap policy, or secondary insurance. A Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policy can cover the 20% coinsurance that Original Medicare leaves. Guaranteed-issue protection applies only in specific situations, such as certain trial rights within the first 12 months in a Medicare Advantage plan. Outside those windows, a Medigap insurer may use medical underwriting, so a patient should confirm eligibility before dropping other coverage.About Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI)Urological Supplies, Inc. (USI) is an accredited Medicare durable medical equipment provider and an Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickurine collection system, serving patients across more than 40 states. For over 15 years, USI has helped patients and caregivers access non-invasive incontinence solutions by handling prescriptions, insurance claims, and recurring supply delivery, backed by in-home education from licensed nurses and after-hours support. USI is accredited by The Compliance Team as an Exemplary Provider.Urological Supplies, Inc. is an Authorized Distributor of the BDPureWickUrine Collection System.BD and PureWick are registered trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates.Disclaimer: Urological Supplies, Inc. is a durable medical equipment supplier, not an insurance agency, and does not sell or recommend Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medigap, or prescription drug plans. Coverage depends on the patient's insurance plan, state, and documented medical necessity. Enrollment dates, deductible amounts, and coverage rules are current as of publication and are subject to change. Patients should confirm plan options with Medicare and confirm eligibility with their provider before making changes or ordering.

Larry Vetter

Urological Supplies, Inc.

+1 (239) 985-9327

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Ahead of Medicare Open Enrollment, USI Explains How Plan Choice Affects BD® PureWick® Urine Collection System Access News Provided By Urological Supplies, Inc. October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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