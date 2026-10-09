Onequest Health Calls For Person-Centered Action On World Mental Health Day, Highlights Restoration Of 988 LGBTQ+ Line

A worn pair of dark canvas sneakers sits on a windowsill inside the office of OneQuest Health Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth. The shoes belonged to a young child who entered the health system's care after facing traumatic circumstances.

Local youth stand united outside the OneQuest Health facility, symbolizing the organization's mission, "Transforming America's Health." (Photo: OneQuest Health)

OneQuest Health logo

OneQuest Health marks World Mental Health Day by calling for community-based care, 988 LGBTQ youth support, and data-driven mental health reform.

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Saturday, October 10, marks World Mental Health Day. OneQuest Health joins advocates across the globe in supporting this year's theme, which centers on the essential expertise of people with lived experience. Transforming America's Health requires moving beyond asking individuals to share their personal stories. Community leaders, healthcare organizations, and policymakers must actively involve individuals with lived experience in co-designing care models, shaping policy, and directing operational decisions.At OneQuest Health, keeping human dignity at the center of administrative decisions remains a daily operational standard. CEO Rick Wurth keeps a pair of worn canvas sneakers on his desk. The shoes belonged to a child who entered the health system's care after facing horrifying circumstances. They serve as a constant reminder that healthcare leadership must remain grounded in real human journeys.Human-centered care also requires dedicated, specialized resources for communities facing specific stressors. OneQuest Health welcomes the recent restoration of the Option 3 service for LGBTQ+ youth on the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This service ensures young people in acute distress can connect directly with crisis counselors trained in their realities. Safe environments allow individuals to feel safe in their own skin, which is foundational to mental well-being.To support sustainable systems, OneQuest Health recently commissioned a study with the Center for Economic Analysis and Development at Northern Kentucky University. The research quantifies the broader economic effects of behavioral health and substance use challenges across healthcare utilization, criminal justice involvement, workforce participation, and education. Combining human experience with economic analysis helps leaders make informed policies and funding decisions that benefit the entire region.OneQuest Health calls on local leaders, community members, and partners to take concrete steps toward transforming mental healthcare delivery:.Support local outpatient, residential, and school-based programs to reduce reliance on isolated, long-stay institutions..Champion culturally competent care and crisis resources, including the 988 Option 3 line for the LGBTQ+ community..Leverage local economic data and lived expertise to advocate for sustainable community funding.Building effective healthcare systems requires building alongside the people who rely on them. OneQuest Health invites community partners and donors to join its ongoing efforts to scale accessible, compassionate care across the Commonwealth.About OneQuest HealthOneQuest Health is a multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, serving Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, the organization carries a nearly 150-year legacy of service that has evolved from its origins in child welfare into a modern, integrated care enterprise. Today, OneQuest Health employs approximately 165 professionals across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Williamstown, and Louisville. It provided approximately 50,000 treatment services and 7,000 client and family impacts in fiscal year 2026. Learn more at onequesthealth.

Rick Wurth, Chief Executive Officer

OneQuest Health

+1 859-292-4177

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OneQuest Health Calls for Person-Centered Action on World Mental Health Day, Highlights Restoration of 988 LGBTQ+ Line News Provided By Fat Cat Communications October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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