Palmetto Moon Returns To Its Roots With New King Street Location In Charleston Opening November 7

- John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto MoonCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon is coming home. The brand that was born in Charleston, South Carolina more than two decades ago is announcing the opening of a new location at 360 King Street, Charleston, SC, with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026. The new store will mark Palmetto Moon's 13th location in South Carolina and one of the most significant openings in the company's history.Palmetto Moon's story began in 2002 with a single kiosk at Citadel Mall in Charleston - a humble start that grew into one of the most recognized locally inspired retail brands in the Southeast. As the company approaches its 25th anniversary, opening on King Street, one of the most celebrated shopping corridors in the South, is a milestone that carries deep meaning for the brand and everyone who has been part of its journey.King Street is the heart of Charleston's retail scene and a destination for locals and visitors alike. Opening a store on this storied street - in the city where it all began - is a full-circle moment for Palmetto Moon. The brand has long celebrated the spirit of Charleston, and now it will have a permanent home in the center of the city that inspired everything.Customer service has been part of Palmetto Moon's DNA since the very beginning. From the moment a customer walks through the door, the experience is designed to feel welcoming, personal, and unhurried. The King Street team will reflect that same commitment, bringing the warmth, product knowledge, and genuine care for customers that Palmetto Moon has built its reputation across ten states. In a city known for its grace and charm, the King Street store aims to be a natural extension of what makes Charleston so special.Palmetto Moon is a locally inspired retailer that offers men's, women's, and kids' apparel, footwear, drinkware, accessories, gifts, and collegiate gear - a one-stop shop for the whole family. The King Street store will feature a thoughtfully selected assortment that reflects the unique character of Charleston and the customers who call it home."Opening on King Street is a full-circle moment that is deeply personal for everyone at Palmetto Moon. Charleston is where this all began 24 years ago, and this community has been with us every step of the way celebrating our milestones, supporting our growth, and helping shape who we are as a brand,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon.“To have a home on one of Charleston's most iconic streets is something we've worked toward for a long time, and we couldn't be more proud to share it with the city that started it all. This one is for Charleston."Inside the new King Street store, customers will find a selection of the brands Palmetto Moon is known for, including YETI, Local Boy/Local Girl, FP Movement, Burlebo, Rainbow Sandals, Lulu Mac, and Turtlebox, alongside locally inspired gifts and collegiate apparel for the College of Charleston. The store's assortment has been intentionally selected to suit the King Street shopper - a mix of locals, students, and visitors who expect something distinctive.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow all updates on the official Facebook Event Page, where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the King Street location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and the Palmetto Moon brand.To apply, visit: pages/join-our-crew.

Kelsi Gannon

Palmetto Moon

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Palmetto Moon Returns to Its Roots with New King Street Location in Charleston Opening November 7 News Provided By Squeeze Marketing October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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