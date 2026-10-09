AIMMS Strengthens Leadership Team For Next Phase Of Growth

Jonathan Wood serves as Chief Executive Officer of AIMMS, leading the company's global strategy and growth.

Soumya Basu serves as Chief Product and Technology Officer at AIMMS, leading product strategy, engineering and platform architecture.

AIMMS appoints Jonathan Wood as CEO and Soumya Basu as CPTO as the company advances its growth strategy

- Ben Hopper, Partner at GRO

HAARLEM, NETHERLANDS, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIMMS today announced the appointment of Jonathan Wood as Chief Executive Officer and Soumya Basu as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Their complementary experience across enterprise technology, commercial growth, supply chain and product innovation will empower AIMMS to accelerate growth, increase customer value and drive continued product innovation, as AI continues to redefine the value of optimization for enterprises.

Wood has spent more than two decades leading and scaling enterprise technology businesses, while Basu brings 25 years of experience across supply chain consulting, operations and software product leadership.

The appointments come at a moment when global supply chains are becoming more fragmented and complex, and enterprises are looking for more resilient, trusted ways to plan and make decisions in real time. AIMMS has long given enterprise organizations that foundation, and Wood and Basu will lead the next phase of strengthening it.

AIMMS continues to strengthen its technology platform to remove the roadblocks that prevent and delay businesses from adapting to market changes in real time, building on nearly 40 years of expertise in mathematical optimization. By combining the latest advances in AI with deterministic optimization, business constraints and deep domain knowledge, AIMMS is enabling users to work through complex decisions more quickly, interact with sophisticated models more intuitively, and receive recommendations grounded in rigorous analysis.

Jonathan Wood serves as Chief Executive Officer of AIMMS, leading the company's global strategy and growth.

Most recently, Wood served in leadership roles at European and U.S. Private Equity and Venture backed businesses including CyberSmart, Jedox and Transporeon. Earlier in his career, he was General Manager for Infor across India, the Middle East and Africa and held senior roles at SAP.

Wood has worked with founder-led, private equity-backed and high-growth technology businesses through periods of expansion and transformation. At AIMMS, his focus is on creating and executing a strategy that builds on a significant customer base and company technical strength and positions AIMMS as the AI decision-engineering platform of choice for process industries.“AIMMS has deep technical expertise, an amazing customer base and decades of evidence that our technology can solve some of the most difficult decision-making problems businesses face,” said Wood.“This is an important moment for our customers because advances in AI are making it possible to bring that capability to them in faster, more intuitive and more accessible ways. Our focus is on helping customers get to better decisions sooner and create even greater value from the technology they rely on.”

Soumya Basu serves as Chief Product and Technology Officer at AIMMS, leading product strategy, engineering and platform architecture.

Most recently, Basu served as Senior Vice President of Product Management at o9 Solutions. Before joining o9, he led Chainalytics' global integrated demand and supply planning practice and spent more than a decade at Cisco in supply chain and customer and partner experience leadership roles. He began his career at i2 Technologies, advising global companies on supply chain redesign, network strategy and sales and operations planning.

Having worked as a consultant, supply chain practitioner and software product leader, Basu brings a broad view of how sophisticated decision tools are designed, implemented, and ultimately trusted by the people who use them.

At AIMMS, he is leading a product architecture that combines agentic AI with mathematical optimization, allowing users to explore complex scenarios while keeping recommendations grounded in deterministic models, business constraints and domain expertise.

“AIMMS has one of the deepest optimization and modeling foundations in the industry, and that gives us an extraordinary opportunity to lead the next generation of decision technology for complex enterprises,” said Basu.“Enterprises need AI they can trust in production. My focus is building that engineering-grade AI infrastructure on AIMMS, so customers can build, deploy, and put agents to work on their models faster, with the rigorous optimization foundation the world's most complex operations already rely on. By bringing production-grade agentic intelligence together with production-grade optimization, our customers can work through complex decisions faster, interact with sophisticated models more naturally and get recommendations grounded in real business constraints.”

For nearly 40 years, AIMMS has helped organizations solve complex planning and decision-making challenges through operations research and mathematical optimization, giving enterprises a trusted foundation for resilient, confident decision-making.

GRO's investment in AIMMS in 2025 marked a new phase of growth for the company, supporting continued development of its technology, commercial capabilities, and global reach.

"Jonathan and Soumya bring the caliber of leadership AIMMS needs to capitalize on this moment," said Ben Hopper, Partner at GRO.“Global supply chains are becoming increasingly fragmented and complex. AIMMS is trusted by global enterprises for resilience planning and real-time optimization. We are delighted to welcome Jonathan and Soumya as AIMMS continues to innovate supply chain solutions for its customers, built on nearly 40 years of deep domain expertise'”

Today, AIMMS brings together the latest advances in AI, mathematical optimization and deep domain expertise to help enterprise organizations make complex decisions with greater speed, confidence, and resilience.

“AIMMS has been trusted for decades to support some of the world's most complex enterprise decisions,” said Wood.“That proven foundation, combined with a high quality AI layer with European quality guardrails, puts us in a powerful position to deliver even more for our customers with faster insights, stronger decisions and greater value from every planning cycle.”

Nikita Bajaj

AIMMS B.V.

+31 23 551 1512

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