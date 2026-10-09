Prime North Scottsdale Office Location Opens Under Realty Executives Arizona Territory

The new office location for Realty Executives Arizona Territory in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Continued expansion creates new opportunities for high-caliber agents and the clients they serve

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Realty Executives Arizona Territory is pleased to announce the opening of its newest North Scottsdale office, strategically located at 31307 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85266. This expansion underscores the company's ongoing commitment to serving clients in some of the Valley's most desirable luxury communities.The new 3,000-square-foot office is housed in a distinctive former Chase Bank building, offering high visibility, ample parking, and a modern professional environment tailored for today's real estate Executives and their clients.Positioned amid prestigious North Scottsdale neighborhoods including Troon North, The Boulders, and Terravita, the office will serve as a convenient hub for buyers and sellers seeking specialized expertise in golf, resort, and luxury desert properties.“With this North Scottsdale location, we are deepening our presence in one of Arizona's most sought-after real estate corridors,” said Jeff Murtaugh, CEO and Designated Broker of Realty Executives Arizona Territory.“Being surrounded by communities like Troon North, Boulders, and Terravita allows our Executives to be right where our clients live, work, and play, providing the hyper-local market knowledge and personalized service they expect from our brand.”With industry veteran Janet Mohr serving as the Branch Manager, the North Scottsdale office will support a team of seasoned real estate professionals who specialize in primary residences, second homes, and investment properties across the greater Scottsdale, Carefree, Cave Creek, and North Phoenix areas. Executives in this location will have access to the full suite of Realty Executives Arizona Territory tools, technology, and training, designed to elevate client service and streamline every step of the real estate transaction.This opening continues Realty Executives Arizona Territory's growth across Arizona, complementing its existing Scottsdale-area offices and more than 30 locations statewide. The company's expanding footprint enables clients to benefit from deep local expertise backed by the strength of an internationally recognized real estate network.“Realty Executives Arizona Territory's continued expansion reflects the strength of its leadership and the exceptional caliber of the real estate professionals who represent our brand,” said Patrick van den Bossche, President of Realty Executives International.“Our Executives bring market expertise, professionalism, and a deep commitment to the people they serve. This new North Scottsdale office gives these talented agents another outstanding setting to build their businesses and deliver the personalized, expert guidance clients deserve. We are proud to see the brokerage continue to grow and invest in its Executives and the communities they call home.”The brokerage will celebrate the new location with a grand opening on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 5–7 p.m.For more information about Realty Executives Arizona Territory or career opportunities at the new North Scottsdale office at 31307 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, please visit RealtyExecutivesAZTerritory or call the Scottsdale regional office at 602-755-8556.About Realty Executives Arizona TerritoryRealty Executives Arizona Territory is a leading Arizona real estate brokerage with offices serving communities across metro Phoenix, Tucson, Northern Arizona, and additional markets statewide. With a network of experienced Executives and a culture built on entrepreneurship, integrity, and full service support, the company provides buyers, sellers, and investors with local expertise backed by a trusted regional brand.

Alysia Heun

Realty Executives International

+1 602-345-8703

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Prime North Scottsdale Office Location Opens Under Realty Executives Arizona Territory News Provided By Realty Executives International October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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