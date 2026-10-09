Glymed+ Launches Understanding Oncology Aesthetics Certification

Understanding Oncology Aesthetics with GlyMed+ Certification

GlyMed+ debuts a new oncology skincare certification for licensed professionals, available exclusively during its National Aesthetician Day sale, Oct. 12 – 15.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chemotherapy and radiation affect the skin in many ways: bruising, a more compromised barrier and greater sensitivity. Yet most training programs stop short of teaching professionals how to recognize and respond to these effects.GlyMed+'s new Understanding Oncology Aesthetics Certification closes that gap. Delivered virtually through GlyMed+'s GAAIN learning platform, the course teaches skincare professionals to recognize these changes, adapt their services with confidence and provide compassionate, comfort-focused care, all within their professional scope, so clients facing cancer don't have to choose between skincare and safety.WHAT PROFESSIONALS WILL LEARNOncology FundamentalsA foundational understanding of how cancer treatment affects the skin.Recognizing Skin ChangesHow to identify and respond to the skin's shifting needs during and after treatment.Safe Service ModificationsPractical adjustments that keep services effective and appropriate for oncology clients.Client Communication and IntakeHow to ask the right questions and build trust from the very first consultation.GlyMed+ Protocols and Home CareProduct and protocol guidance designed specifically for oncology-impacted skin.Case-Study-Based LearningReal scenarios that turn knowledge into confident decision-making.AVAILABLE ONE WAY, FOR A LIMITED TIMEUnderstanding Oncology Aesthetics isn't currently available for individual purchase. The only way to access the certification class is by spending $325 or more during GlyMed+'s National Aesthetician Day sale, October 12 – 15. It's a one-time opportunity for professionals to walk away with significant savings and a certification that could change how they care for some of their most vulnerable clients.CARE THAT MEETS CLIENTS WHERE THEY AREFor someone going through cancer treatment, a few quiet, comfortable minutes in the treatment room can offer more than skincare alone; it can mean feeling like themselves again, even briefly. That's why GlyMed+ created Understanding Oncology Aesthetics, because every client deserves a professional who knows how to care for their skin during one of the most vulnerable times of their life. The certification gives estheticians the skill and scope to meet that moment with both competence and genuine compassion.Professionals can learn more about accessing the Understanding Oncology Aesthetics Certification during GlyMed+'s National Aesthetician Day sale, October 12 – 15, at glymedplus.ABOUT GLYMED+GlyMed+ is a leader in clinical skincare innovation, providing high-quality products and world-class education and service. Founded by licensed master esthetician Christine Heathman in 1991, the brand offers a full range of in-clinic and home care solutions for every skin type and condition. Sold exclusively through licensed professionals, GlyMed+ remains dedicated to the success of skincare professionals and the clients they serve.

Aleks Wallin

GlyMed+

+1 800-676-9667

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GlyMed+ Launches Understanding Oncology Aesthetics Certification News Provided By GlyMed+ October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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