Greg Wildman, CEO Of OVC Lawyer Marketing, Joins Inc. Leadership Forum

CEO Greg Wildman Joins Inc. Leadership Forum

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OVC Lawyer Marketing is proud to announce that founder and CEO Greg Wildman has joined the Inc. Leadership Forum. The Inc. Leadership Forum is an invite-only community, with membership reserved for highly qualified executives. Greg's acceptance follows another major milestone for the company. Earlier this year, OVC Lawyer Marketing was recognized on Inc.'s 2026 list of the fastest-growing private companies, placing No. 3,864 out of 5,000.

The Inc. Leadership Forum brings together some of the most successful entrepreneurs and CEOs in their respective fields. Membership runs on an annual basis, and members gain access to virtual and in-person events held every month. Through these gatherings, business leaders can connect with peers, share insights from their own growth, and build close working relationships.

Greg views his membership as an opportunity to keep learning and to bring new ideas back to his team. "As OVC continues to grow, we are always looking to stay on the cutting edge in digital marketing. I'm proud of what this honor represents for our company, and I'm looking forward to engaging with other founders and leaders that we can learn from," said Greg Wildman, founder and CEO of OVC Lawyer Marketing.

OVC Lawyer Marketing was first established in 2008 as Online Video Concepts, LLC, focusing on video production and website development. Over time, the company expanded its services to meet the changing needs of its clients. Today, OVC Lawyer Marketing provides a full suite of digital marketing services, including custom website designs, informative written content optimized for search engine results and AI searches, social media strategies, reputation management, and more.

As search technology and client expectations shift over time, the team at OVC adapts its approach to keep clients visible and competitive. Moving into 2027, OVC Lawyer Marketing continues to distinguish itself as a constantly evolving, forward-thinking marketing firm.

About OVC Lawyer Marketing

At OVC Lawyer Marketing, we have launched over 700 websites for clients across the country since our founding. Our portfolio features work for law firms in a wide range of practice areas, such as personal injury, criminal defense, family law, bankruptcy law, real estate law, employment law, and more. We are committed to helping firms reach the clients who need them most.

For more information, visit or call 630-635-8000 to arrange a free website review and SEO analysis.

OVC INC

OVC INC

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Greg Wildman, CEO of OVC Lawyer Marketing, Joins Inc. Leadership Forum News Provided By OVC INC October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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