Anker Introduces The Anker SOLIX S5000, The Longest-Lasting 5Kwh Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX S5000

48 Hours of Essential Home Backup with 4,500W Dual-Voltage Output in the Smallest, Lightest 5kWh Design

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker today introduced the Anker SOLIX S5000, a 5,024Wh portable power station backed by Anker SOLIX Brand Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Positioned as the longest-lasting 5kWh portable power station, the S5000 is designed to power home essentials for 48 hours during an outage, combining OptiSaveTM 2.0 Technology, which delivers up to 96% efficiency under a 1,000W light load, with 4,500W output for both 120V and 240V appliances, expandable capacity from 5kWh to 30kWh, and the smallest, lightest design in its class.More Runtime From a 5kWh BatteryThe S5000's patented OptiSaveTM 2.0 Technology delivers up to 96% efficiency under a 1,000W light load, helping more of its 5,024Wh capacity reach connected appliances instead of being lost to the system itself. The technology also lowers idle power use to 8.8W in 120V mode, delivering 20% more runtime and supporting up to 21 days of standby.In Anker SOLIX testing, this efficiency allowed the S5000 to power a combination of a refrigerator, Wi-Fi router, coffee maker, lights and a mobile phone for 48 hours. Tested individually, the S5000 powered a refrigerator alone for up to 86 hours and a window air conditioner for up to 25 hours.The S5000 also received TÜV SÜD's A+ Runtime rating, the highest rating in TÜV SÜD's assessment of real-world runtime performance, making it the world's first 5kWh portable power station to earn this rating. To earn the A+ rating, the S5000 met the top standard across four test categories: usable output energy, conversion efficiency, energy retention and energy density by volume.The S5000 also uses 314Ah lithium iron phosphate cells rated for up to 10,000 cycles and an estimated service life of up to 15 years under specified conditions, backed by a five-year warranty. It is UL 9540 certified and has been tested in accordance with UL 9540A, a utility-scale energy-storage safety standard that few competing portable power stations have achieved, helping ensure a higher bar for battery safety. Its 5kWh capacity can be expanded to 30kWh with additional batteries.120V and 240V Power for Home EssentialsThe S5000 provides 4,500W of rated output and up to 8,000W of peak output. Its 120V and 240V connections can run everyday essentials as well as compatible furnaces, well pumps, ranges and water heaters. The 240V output remains available while the S5000 is charging from a 120V source.A 10-millisecond UPS switchover keeps compatible devices running during a sudden loss of grid power. The S5000 also operates at less than 30 dB under specified conditions, reducing noise around living spaces.The Smallest and Lightest in Its ClassAt 97 pounds and 58 liters, the S5000 is 28% lighter and 45% smaller by volume than selected competing 5kWh-class models. Its compact body, wheels and telescoping handle make it easier to move between rooms or store against a wall.Using a 4,500W, 240V charging source, the S5000 can recharge from zero to 100% in as little as 99 minutes. It also accepts up to 3,000W of solar input.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Anker SOLIX S5000 will be available Oct. 27 at AnkerSOLIX and Amazon for a launch price of $2,499.99, MSRP is $3,599.99.Customers who sign up at AnkerSOLIX from Oct. 9 through Oct. 26 and purchase the S5000 from Oct. 27 through Nov. 9 will also receive a bonus package valued at $699, including a two-year warranty extension, an Anker Prime Charging Station and an Anker SOLIX Smart Generator DC Charging Cable. Terms and availability apply.For product images, specifications and additional information, visit the ANKER SOLIX S5000 PRESS KIT.About AnkerSince 2011, Anker has grown from a single product category into a global smart hardware technology company spanning charging, energy, smart home, audio and video, and creative tools. As AI and connected devices bring once-standalone products into one intelligent ecosystem, Anker is bringing five product categories together under one unified brand: Anker Charging, Anker SOLIX, Anker eufy, Anker soundcore and Anker eufyMake. Guided by its commitment to Ultimate Innovation, Anker is building a connected platform that brings its technologies, products and experiences together under a clearer promise to the world: Anker. Where Ultimate Meets Possible.Anker SOLIX is Anker's smart energy category, delivering reliable, accessible and sustainable solutions for homeowners, RV enthusiasts and off-grid campers. As the world's No. 1 brand in plug-and-play solar battery storage and the No. 1 brand in plug-and-play balcony solar battery storage for two consecutive years, Anker SOLIX is helping bring energy independence to millions of households worldwide.Media ContactSean TanPR Manager, Anker SOLIX...

Sean Tan

Anker SOLIX Limited

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Anker Introduces the Anker SOLIX S5000, the Longest-Lasting 5kWh Portable Power Station News Provided By Fantasia Trading LLC October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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