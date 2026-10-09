Ink Different Tattoos Partners With The Original Long Island Ink To Launch Apprenticeship Program At Patchogue

Become A Tattoo Artist

Ink Different Tattoos

Long Island Ink

In Partnership with Long Island Ink, Ink Different Brings Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship to the Heart of Long Island

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosPATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Patchogue, New York, in collaboration with Long Island Ink, the flagship studio that launched a multi-location brand spanning the United States, Puerto Rico, and beyond. Founded in 2007 and operating for nearly two decades on East Main Street in Patchogue, Long Island Ink has earned its reputation as one of the most respected names in custom body art in the Northeast. This partnership places Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program inside that legacy, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists in the Long Island community a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."When you train at Long Island Ink in Patchogue, you're training at the original," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "This studio set the standard for an entire multi-location brand with 20 years of reputation, culture, and craft. There aren't many apprenticeships in the country that come with that kind of foundation underneath them."Long Island Ink is the founding location of a brand that has grown into a multi-location operation spanning the United States, Puerto Rico, and beyond. Board of Health certified and built around custom tattooing, body piercing, and tattoo removal, the studio has spent nearly two decades earning a reputation for quality, professionalism, and artistry that has never wavered. As a tattoo apprentice at Long Island Ink's Patchogue location, you'll be immersed in a studio where the culture is real, the standards are high, and the professional environment has been refined since 2007.A College Alternative on Long IslandInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Long Island Ink, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in PatchogueApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Long Island Ink in Patchogue. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to commit to a creative career, this program offers structure, professional mentorship, and a clear path forward inside one of the most established and respected tattoo studios in the Northeast.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

+1 917-227-2842

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ink Different Tattoos Partners with the Original Long Island Ink to Launch Apprenticeship Program at Patchogue News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.