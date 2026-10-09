Charter Oak State College Fall Term 2 Classes Start October 26

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charter Oak State College, ( ), Connecticut's public online college, will begin its online Fall Term 2 classes on Monday, October 26. Interested prospective students can request information online or apply online today by visiting href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/UG. Prospective students may also inquire today if interested in starting an online degree in January, 2027.Charter Oak offers affordable undergraduate online degrees in in-demand career pathways including Business and Technology, Healthcare, Education, Psychology, Public Safety, Nursing, Social Work, and more; as well as online graduate degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. The degrees are built for working adults and closely align with the needs of both employees and employers reflecting Charter Oak's commitment to growing and maintaining an innovative 21st Century workforce.Students complete courses online at their own pace and from the convenience of their chosen location. Their are no transportation or commuting costs or loss of time. The college accepts up to 87 college credits in undergraduate transfer and offers college credit for qualified credentials and experience. Plus, a Fast Track option allows undergraduate students to earn graduate level credit at the bachelor's degree rate saving both time and money to achieving an advanced credential.All undergraduate Programs of Study can be viewed at . Graduate programs can be viewed at .Charter Oak State College ( ) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master's degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named a Forbes America's Top College in 2026.

Carolyn Hebert

Charter Oak State College

+1 860-515-3880

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Charter Oak State College Fall Term 2 Classes Start October 26 News Provided By Charter Oak State College October 09, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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