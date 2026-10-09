Aksesuar Design Publishes Guide To The Nolte 2027 German Kitchen Collection

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The 2027 range adds eight fronts across six series, led by oak veneer, a new pistachio green and new floor to ceiling planning details.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has released a guide to the 2027 collection from the German manufacturer Nolte, whose kitchens the studio designs and installs. The guide lists eight new fronts across six series and the planning features added to the range, based on Nolte's own 2027 materials.The new fronts are built around four colors: cognac, crema, chocolate and pistachio. PRIMO, a real oak veneer front, arrives in Oak Crema (690) and Oak Chocolate (691). MANHATTAN adds Oak Cognac (48C), a wood look melamine surface priced below veneer, and STONE adds Sandstone Cream (26S). Pistachio, a new soft green, appears on three fronts: VELLUTO 873, a matte front with an anti fingerprint finish, and the framed soft matte fronts FOCUS 833 and PORTO 813. PORTO also adds Magnolia (812).Four of the six series, PRIMO, MANHATTAN, VELLUTO and STONE, can be planned handleless with the MatrixArt recessed grip. FOCUS and PORTO, the framed fronts, use knobs or handles, and the range adds new knobs and handles in stainless look, black and bronze, some of them knurled, including a knob in manganese bronze.Several additions concern how the kitchen meets the room. Ceiling filler panels close the gap above tall and wall cabinets. Island doors can stop just above the floor, leaving about 5/8 inch of toe kick visible. Backsplash panels in wood, stone and marble looks run up to 16 feet 9 inches without a joint. A base cabinet lift raises a toaster or mixer to counter height and is rated for 35 pounds, and X shaped inserts in solid oak turn open shelves into bottle racks. Quartz countertops come in polished or satin finishes, including Milano Royal Grey, with undermount sinks.The studio says matte and handleless fronts are easy to like in a photograph and hard to judge from one, and it recommends trying the grip, the opening and the surface by hand on a full size display before choosing a finish. Oak veneer and a wood look surface such as Oak Cognac also differ in feel and in price, which is why the guide lists them separately.“Touch everything. Open the drawers with the back of your hand, the way you do when you are cooking,” said Sam Kanberoglu, the studio's managing partner.“It is better to find out in a showroom that a finish is not for you than in your own kitchen six months later.”Aksesuar Design designs, supplies and installs Nolte kitchens for homes in Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland. The cabinetry is built to order in Germany for each project.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Publishes Guide to the Nolte 2027 German Kitchen Collection News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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